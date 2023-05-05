PENN LAIRD — Spotswood claimed a huge non-district victory Thursday after some recent Valley District setbacks that set the team back.
The Trailblazers made adjustments after a scoreless first half and busted the lead open in the second, nabbing a 3-1 non-district win over Region 3C opponent Staunton at home Thursday.
Spotswood is 3-2 in its last five matches, falling 3-2 to Turner Ashby on April 25 and 3-0 to Harrisonburg on Tuesday. The Trailblazers won their second game in as many nights with a 7-1 blowout of Rockbridge County on Friday.
Spotswood head coach Dan Atwell said Thursday's win was a great way to get his guys back on track after a pair of district losses.
"It's good for the boys," Atwell said. "I think more important than anything, they're finding their identity of Spotswood soccer and getting back to playing with the rhythm we like to play with."
After the first period, Atwell saw his team adjust to their liking in the second — which benefited them greatly.
"We really got back to our style of play," Atwell said. "We struggled the last couple games finding our rhythm, and to find our continuity through the middle. We found that in the second half and we're dangerous when we can do that."
Andres Cardoso, Daniel Romanchuk, and Ian Joya scored goals for Spotswood. Atwell was impressed when he switched with Joya in the middle, saying he completely changed the configuration of the field and created more opportunities for his teammates.
"He has incredible field vision and can distribute the ball with one or two touches," Atwell said.
Cardoso, a sophomore forward, said they were feeling down after falling short to Turner Ashby, so Thursday's win was a great way to boost them for the regular season's final stretch.
"Getting our confidence back to keep moving on in the season is good," Cardoso said.
Standout freshman forward Andrew Efird put Staunton on the board in the final two minutes, but it was all over. Storm first-year head coach Eric Janovsky said his team played great and dominated possession in the first period.
In the end, he said they couldn't get shots.
"Once we got shots, we couldn't get them to fall," Janovsky said. "Spotswood had three great shots — unstoppable, unsaveable shots."
Janovsky said he feels good about where his team is despite the loss, noting the other two losses were right after spring break — which was poor timing.
"We're coming together as a team," Janovsky said. "We're playing very disciplined [and] usually scoring a lot of goals. [Thursday] was an anomaly, but they're playing well. I'm really happy where we're at."
The Blazers (12-2) travel to William Monroe for a non-district game on Monday, while the Storm (9-3-1) travel to Stuarts Draft on Tuesday.
Spotswood has suffered recent losses, but there was optimism following Thursday's win that is could be precisely what is needed to rebound. Cardoso said they're continuing to improve all around as the postseason nears.
"I think it's getting better and better," Cardoso said. "Our chemistry, our teamwork, and everything is getting better."
