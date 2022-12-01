BRIDGEWATER — After a first-half struggle, things started to slowly turn around for Fort Defiance in the second.
The Indians faced a double-digit deficit at intermission, but stormed back in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for a 64-54 win over non-district rival Turner Ashby in boys basketball action at Larry S. Pence Gymnasium on Thursday.
Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk said he told his team at half to stay confident and the shots would fall eventually.
What he felt plagued them in the first half was they were “quiet” defensively.
“We were not very physical,” Fulk said. “We didn’t do a very good job at all on the glass, we gave up a lot of second chances. We didn’t make adjustments to [Knights guard Owen Lyons] shooting the ball on the perimeter and we didn’t make him do something different with the ball on the floor. I challenged them to be the team I think we could be in the second half.”
The Indians surely lived up to Fulk’s challenge as they outscored TA 19-1 in the third quarter and coughed up only two turnovers in the second half.
Fulk said the biggest second-half number that stood out to him was that the team scored on 23 of 36 possessions.
Four different Fort players tallied double digits in points, led by senior Tyreek Veney with 21.
Fulk was “absolutely” happy with how his team shared the wealth and feels he doesn’t have a team where the ball needs to stick to one player.
“Two games in, I think we’ve been pretty patient about sharing the basketball,” Fulk said. “Finding the right guy, finding the open guy, making the right passes and trusting each other. Tyreek’s an exceptional talent, but we got a lot of other good pieces.”
One of the “pieces” he mentioned was junior Samuel Garber, who had 10 points on the night for the Indians (2-0). Other top scorers included senior Henry Gutshall with 19 and sophomore Gio Armendariz Cruz with 10.
Veney felt like they played more as a team in the second half after Fulk's halftime speech in the locker room.
“I felt everybody listened to him,” Veney said. “We came out with more intensity on the defensive end. The bench came out a little bit better, when in the first half, we were a little dead. In the first half, I feel like we weren’t playing like ourselves.”
Veney said perhaps pregame jitters got to them in the first half, but that changed in the second.
He didn’t like his game at first because he couldn’t hit shots but in the second half, he said he changed his approach.
“I just started taking it to the [basket] more,” Veney said. “Tried to shoot a little bit of mid-range jump shots, just tried to see the ball go through the hole. Fortunately, I got to the free-throw line a lot and knocked them down.”
This was an away game for the Indians, but the Fort fans made their presence felt.
The crowd was lively in the second half comeback and Veney said it was awesome to see that support.
“Last year, it was like that, too, but it didn’t turn out so well for us,” Veney said. “I just appreciate all the fans coming to support us.”
If handled the right way, Fulk hopes this win will be a confidence builder on what his team can be.
He said he hopes going down in the first half will be a learning experience and that they can’t expect to be down 15 at halftime in every game and be able to rally.
“That’s a recipe for a loss,” Fulk said. “We can’t do that. We got to start better defensively [and] learn from that. We know the road’s long and tough, as far as the competition we’ll continue to see. We’ll just try to learn from it.”
