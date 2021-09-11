WINCHESTER — For two quarters, the Spotswood football team hung right with unbeaten Handley on Saturday.
But, the Judges and standout Stephen Daley proved to be too much to handle over the final 24 minutes.
Daley raced 60 yards on the first play from scrimmage to highlight a 28-point third quarter as unbeaten Handley put away Spotswood 48-6 at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium on Saturday.
Daley rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the contest and also forced a fumble in the third quarter as Handley (3-0) scored four times in less than six minutes to turn a 13-6 halftime lead into a 41-6 margin.
“I thought in the first half we played right along with them,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “We played well. In the second half, they kind of imposed their will on us. They beat us up front at the line of scrimmage. They have some guys who are pretty good ballplayers. That No. 6 [Daley], he’s a stud.”
After outscoring Harrisonburg 21-0 in the third quarter in a 38-6 win last week, the Judges came out of the locker room on fire, again.
After Handley got the ball on its own 40 to start the third quarter, Daley ran up the middle, broke right and motored down the right sideline for his 60-yarder.
“I just followed my blocks,” Daley said. “Everybody blocked great for me. I ran off of them and it made easy for me just to run. I don’t even think I got touched on that play.”
The touchdown run was like a thunderbolt of life for the Judges and seemed to let the air out of the Trailblazers (0-2).
"As soon as that happened, it was a big blow and motivation for us,” Handley coach Dan Jones said. “That one play, you never know when it’s going to be, it could be that play that changes momentum and your kids feed off it and other big plays come up. That’s what happened.”
Spotswood lost three yards on its first series of the half and a 16-yard punt gave the Judges the ball on the Trailblazers’ 33. Deonte Trammel ran 22 yards on the first play and following a six-yard loss, Emerson Fusco rolled around the right side and the score was 27-6.
On Spotswood’s next offensive play from its 14, Daley forced a fumble, Trammel scooped it up and returned it to the 1. Daley went over on from there and the Judges' lead ballooned to 34-6 just 2:15 into the half.
Handley would tack on another score about three minutes later, set up by Julius Darling’s blocked punt. Keyed by a 28-yard run from quarterback Davion Butler, the Judges drove 39 yards with Izayah Arnoux capping the march with a one-yard plunge with 6:17 left in the quarter.
Suddenly, a one-score game at the half had a running clock midway through the third quarter.
"It’s more we’ve got to figure out what they’re doing,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of his team's halftime adjustments. “This week, I don’t think we figured it out soon enough. … I think they were a little bigger and stronger than the film indicated. They are a sound team. We were just able to wear them down and use our studs.”
Daley was one of those studs. Shifflett admitted that the Trailblazers tried to run away from 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior when he was on defense and went to quicker passing routes because he was worried about the Judges’ pass rush, led by Daley.
“There’s no doubt about it, he’s a game-changing kid on both sides of the ball,” Shifflett said. “We knew that coming in. We were doubling him on pass protection. We were trying to run away from him as much as possible. We knew he was a stud and on offense and he was hard to get down.”
In the first half, the Trailblazers did a solid job of holding the Judges in check. The contest was scoreless until late in the second quarter when Daley found a hole up the middle, bounced left and raced 63 yards down the sideline to make it 7-0 with 4:36 left in the half.
The Trailblazers responded as Tre Holsapple broke free for 58 yards until he was chased down from behind by Daley at the Handley 9. After a play lost a yard, D.C. Lubin raced through a big hole up the middle for a 10-yard TD. The Trailblazers missed the extra point and Handley led 7-6 with 3:08 left in the half.
“I thought our backs ran the ball hard,” Shifflett said. “We rotate a lot of players in there to run the football. I thought all of those guys did a nice job.”
Handley pushed the margin back to seven as Butler found a wide-open Jacob Duffy for a 38-yard scoring strike to cap a four-play, 61-yard drive before the half.
Holsapple led Spotswood with 12 carries for 94 yards. Freshmen quarterbacks Camden Langridge and Elliott Brown were a combined 6 for 15 for 42 yards.
“It was fun coming up here to play them,” Shifflett said of the Trailblazers first meeting with Handley. “I thought our kids played hard. We just ran out of steam in the second half.”
Spotswood 0 6 0 0 — 6
Handley 0 13 28 7 — 48
Second Quarter
H—Daley 63 run (Pollak kick), 4:36
S—Lubin 10 run (kick failed), 3:08
H—Duffy 38 pass from Butler (kick failed), 1:55
Third Quarter
H—Daley 60 run (Pollak kick), 11:43
H—Fusco 17 run (Pollak kick), 9:58
H—Daley 1 run (Pollak kick), 9:45
H—Arnoux 1 run (Pollak kick), 6:17
Fourth Quarter
H—Butler 1 run (Pollak kick), 11:13
