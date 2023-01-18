STAUNTON – Behind a solid second-half effort, Staunton was able to pull away.
The Storm defeated longtime area rival Fort Defiance 54-37 in Shenandoah District boys basketball action inside Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Staunton outscored the Indians by 12 in the second half to blow open the contest.
The Storm found the second half-success by controlling the game's tempo on the floor's defensive end and forcing multiple turnovers, which led to great looks on the offensive end.
Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens talked about the defensive pressure and how it impacted this game to swing it in their favor.
"In the beginning of the second half, I told them to turn it up a little bit," Mickens said. "I thought we came out flat … I thought we did a lot of chasing in the first half, and we settled down and got in some spots and had some success."
The Storm (10-3, 4-1 Shenandoah), who have now won four straight, had three players in double figures in the contest. Junior guard Manny Chapman led the team with 20 points, senior Maaliah Cabell scored 13, and senior Jonathan Moore scored 11 points.
"He's been struggling, we've been preaching to him to stay confident," Mickens said about Chapman. "I'm so glad he came out and got some shots to fall today. We got a three-headed monster at guard, those guys can score in bunches at times and tonight it was Manny's time to get it."
The Indians (8-6, 3-2 Shenandoah), who have lost four of six, were led by senior guard Tyreek Veney with 14 points in the contest.
"We played great on defense," Mickens said. "We gave up 20 points in the first half, that's pretty good in my book, but we didn't score a lot. So I preached that we continue with the defense and they came out and did that."
Fort Defiance 11 9 7 10 — 37
Staunton 13 12 14 15 — 54
FORT DEFIANCE (37) — Hebb 2 1-2 5, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Fink 0 1-2 1, Garber 2 0-0 6, Metz 0 0-0 0, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Veney 6 1-1 14, Jones 0 0-0 0, Liskey 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Bruce 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 3 1-4 8. Totals 14 4-9 37.
STAUNTON (54) — Simms 2 1-4 5, Cabell 5 3-7 13, Stell 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Chapman 8 0-0 20, Terry 0 0-0 0, Moore 3 2-2 11, Fields 0 0-0 0, Kilgore 0 0-0 0, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Vest 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Dunn 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-14 54.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 5 (Garber 2, Johnson, Veney, Gutshall), Staunton 7 (Chapman 4, Moore 3).
