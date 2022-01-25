BROADWAY — The game’s best player was the one who sealed it late.
With 30 seconds remaining and Spotswood clinging to a lead, Broadway was making a run.
That’s when junior guard Zoli Khalil, who led the team with 33 points, did what she’d done all night, though as she stole the ball and made a layup, sealing the deal and helping the Blazers stay undefeated in Valley District play with a 55-48 girls basketball victory over Broadway on Tuesday at BHS.
“I [saw] the ball was out,” Khalil said. “I had four fouls,so it was a little risky, but I had to go for it.”
The Gobblers scored 26 points in the first half of the matchup against their rival to lead at the half. It was Spotswood, however, that made the shots in the second half when it counted, backed by another stellar third-quarter performance.
Down 26-25 at halftime, the Trailblazers came out with new energy in the third quarter, propelled by junior guard Brooke Morris. She sank two 3-pointers in a row in the first minute of the third quarter and Spotswood was up 31-26 to start the third frame and never fell behind again.
“I just realized that we needed to come out strong,” said Morris, who finished with 14 points. “We need to win each quarter. That’s our goal.”
But it was ultimately Khalil who stole the show. Finishing with nine field goals made and 14 shots at the charity stripe, she was all over the court. The junior had nine points in the third quarter alone and a total of 20 points in the second half.
“We all came to play,” Khalil said. “We knew what was at stake.”
The contest was a physical one from the start. The sounds of squeaking shoes, the thud of knees on the ground and the ball drilling the back wall echoed through the gymnasium at Broadway and so did Bacon. She started the game off with two 3-pointers, originally putting the Gobblers up six points early.
“I think we adjusted very well,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. “Broadway competes on every possession and all the way down to the end, [Gobblers coach Jeremy Fulk] is doing a phenomenal job.”
Khalil led Spotswood (9-6, 4-0 Valley) with 33 points followed by Morris with 14. Bacon led the Gobblers (8-9, 2-2 Valley) with 13 and freshman guard Wren Wheeler had 12 points just behind her.
“We just have to bring the motivation from this game, the positive energy, and bring it toward the next practices and the next game,” Morris said.
Spotswood 20 5 17 13 — 55
Broadway 14 12 8 14 — 48
SPOTSWOOD (55) {span}— {span}Doss 2 0-0 4, Joyner 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Mayhew 0 0-0 0, Brady 0 0-0 0, N. Good 0 0-0 0, H. Good 0 0-0 0, Morris 5 0-0 14, Khalil 11 9-14 33, K. Good 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 6-9 48.
BROADWAY (48) {span}— Atwood 0 0-0 0, E. Bacon 5 0-0 13, M. Bacon 3 0-0 7, Bynaker 0 0-0 0, Dingus 3 0-2 6, Gatesman 2 0-0 4, Hardy 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Suters 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 3 6-7 12, Wimer 3 0-0 6.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 6 (Morris 4, Khalil 2), Broadway 4 (E. Bacon 3, M. Bacon). Totals 20 9-14 55.
