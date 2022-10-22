SHENANDOAH — It was a back-and-forth, one-score game for almost an entire half.
When Mountain View traveled to Page County on Friday, it scored two second-quarter touchdowns.
However, the Panthers pulled away in the second half for a 64-26 victory in high school football action.
Despite turning the ball over on their first two offensive plays, the Generals were able to get a strong passing attack going in the second quarter. MVHS quarterback Shreejee Patel threw two touchdown passes, one to Evan Estep and one to Micah Stapleton. Patel finished the game with six completions for 67 yards. He also threw two interceptions. Patel’s second touchdown pass, a 12-yarder to Stapleton made the score 14-12 in favor of Page with less than two minutes left in the first half.
“It’s probably one of the most exciting first halves of football we’ve had all year long,” Mountain View head football coach Kyle Kokkonen said.
The Panthers, however, didn’t take their foot off the gas with less than two minutes left in the half. Page made a change at quarterback, replacing Hunter Yager, who got the start behind center, with Hayden Plum. Plum threw a 50-yard bomb to Brett Paul Campbell, who scampered into the end zone with just 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter. It let Page take a 20-12 lead into halftime, and the Panthers never looked back.
“At the end of the second, we let them sneak one in on us, which happens,” Kokkonen admitted after the game. “We’re young and inexperienced and we’ve got a lot to learn.”
The long touchdown pass for Page seemed to propel them to a stronger second-half performance. The Panthers scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and added three more in the fourth.
“A little bit of an attitude adjustment,” Page County head coach James May explained when asked what the difference was in the Panthers' play in the second half. “You have to kind of listen to your seniors sometimes. When they’ve got something to say, we just listen. They got some good stuff to say sometimes.”
Page has 15 seniors on their team, and it was the perfect night to listen to their leadership. The Panthers honored all 15 of them on senior night before the game against Mountain View.
May said that was a humbling experience, pointing out he’s known many of them from youth football. A lot of his seniors have been playing together since second grade.
“It’s going to be hard to see them go,” May said.
One of those seniors, lineman Will Ramos, is usually just a manager for the football team. Friday night against Mountain View, Ramos got to start. He also carried the ball twice for eight yards.
“Some guys that deserved to play got to start,” May said when asked about the decision to put Ramos in the game.
While Ramos did have two carries, the strong ground game from Page (3-5) was led by Ty Davis, who had 180 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Hayden Plum added 66 yards on 12 carries, mostly in the first half. In the second half, Brett Paul Campbell, Gunnar Strickler and Stepfon Hawkins all found the end zone on the ground. Hawkins also rushed for 115 yards, most coming on a 78-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Mountain View 0 12 0 14 — 26
Page County 8 12 24 20 — 64
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PC — Davis 1 run (Lucas run), 7:10
Second Quarter
MV — Estep 7 pass from Patel (pass failed), 11:52
PC — Davis 24 run (pass failed), 5:36
MV — Stapleton 12 pass from Patel (pass failed), 1:52
PC — Campbell 50 pass from Plum (run failed), 0:45
Third Quarter
PC — Strickler 11 run (Lucas run), 10:16
PC — Davis 1 run (Lucas run), 5:59
PC — Lucas 4 run (Strickler run), 3:31
Fourth Quarter
PC — Campbell 3 run (Strickler run), 11:10
MV — Corrigan 4 run (pass failed), 8:47
PC — Hawkins 3 run (pass failed), 7:05
MV — Eaton 3 run (Lemon run), 2:13
PC — Hawkins 78 run (run failed), 1:47
