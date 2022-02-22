PENN LAIRD — It was what Chad Edwards called “the best quarter of the season” for a young team that is undoubtedly playing its best basketball of the season at the perfect time.
“I thought it was some of the best basketball we’ve played all year,” Edwards said.
Top-seeded Spotswood used a dominating 19-0 second-quarter run to pull away and never look back en route to a 73-49 rout of eighth-seeded Turner Ashby in the Region 3C boys basketball quarterfinals on Tuesday in front of a packed house in Penn Laird.
“We got important bench contributions,” Edwards said. “We were able to use all of our components in what we do. That was a high-level quarter for us there and I thought it broke the game open.”
It was an impressive all-around effort for the Trailblazers with nine different players scoring.
Carmelo Pacheco led Spotswood, which has won eight in a row with 18 points, while Rayne Dean finished with 14, Ben Bellamy added 12 and Camryn Pacheco and Jonathan Harding had eight each.
Noah Gerber scored 21 points and Jacob Keplinger added 20 for the Knights (13-9) in the loss.
“[TA] coach [Clay] Harris and those seniors deserve a lot of credit,” Edwards said. “They’ve been through a lot over the years. I have so much respect for them. Those guys have been through so much and that senior leadership really changed the course of that team this season.”
Under their fifth coach in as many seasons, TA won its first regional playoff game since 2003 this season. The Knights will say goodbye to a total of eight seniors that changed the program forever.
“They’re a special group of kids,” Harris said. “As a first-year coach, you couldn’t have asked for a better group. They have so much leadership and showed perseverance for all they’ve been through. I can’t thank them enough. The goal is to leave the program better than when you arrived. They did that. I hate the season ended this way, but I couldn’t be more proud and appreciative of the seniors.”
Up next for Spotswood is a regional semifinal Thursday at home against Heritage-Lynchburg.
The Trailblazers defeated the Pioneers at the Roger Bergey Classic in December, but will certainly have their hands full when the two meet again with a berth to the state tournament on the line.
“They’re super athletic,” Edwards said. “They’re mature. They present a challenge, for sure. At this time of the year, you’re going to play quality teams every single night. We’ll get back to work.”
Turner Ashby 8 14 16 19 — 49
Spotswood 11 25 20 17 — 73
TURNER ASHBY (49) — Quintanilla 0 0-0 0, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Gerber 9 3-4 21, Keplinger 7 4-4 20, Bass 0 0-0 0, Baylor 1 0-2 2, Lyons 0 0-0 0, Kiser 0 0-0 0, Spruhan 2 0-0 6, Miller 0 0-0 0, Bravo 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-10 49.
SPOTSWOOD (73) — Car. Pacheco 7 1-1 18, Bellamy 5 0-0 12, Cam. Pacheco 4 0-0 8, Li 1 3-4 5, Sprague 0 0-0 0, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Graves 0 0-0 0, Harding 3 2-2 8, Craig 0 1-2 1, Webb 3 0-0 6, Dean 6 2-3 14, Chalusant 0 1-2 1, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 10-14 73.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 4 (Keplinger 2, Spruhan 2), Spotswood 5 (Car. Pacheco 3, Bellamy 2).
