With its back against the wall, Luray answered the call.
After giving up a two-run lead to suddenly enter the final inning down one, the Bulldogs came up clutch at the plate.
After junior infielder Christian Lentz doubled, senior outfielder Trever Griffith singles, and senior outfielder Bailey Graybeal was walked, all eyes were on Mason Seekford.
The junior outfielder answered, delivering a single to left field to score Lentz and give Luray a 3-2 walk-off win over Strasburg in Bull Run District baseball at home Thursday.
The Bulldogs got a stellar performance out of junior standout Landon Vile, who tossed a complete game and gave up just three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight.
In the leadoff spot of the LHS lineup, Vile was 2-for-4 with a triple, while Griffith finished 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win.
Lentz’s double in the seventh was his lone hit, while Graybeal and freshman catcher Nick Cubbage added one hit apiece.
For the Rams, freshman infielder Brady Flynn had an RBI double, while senior outfielder Braden Stern, freshman catcher Ryan Reynolds, freshman infielder John Magdinec III, and freshman outfielder Nathaniel Turner had one hit each.
On the mound for the Rams, sophomore Peyton Dean impressed in relief work, striking out three in 3.1 innings.
Luray (5-10, 4-7 Bull Run) has won three in a row and plays at first-place East Rockingham in district play Tuesday.
The Rams (5-9, 3-7) are trending oppositely with three straight losses and host Rappahannock County that evening.
