The game of basketball is entrenched in Augusta Seibert's blood and has been since she was young.
The eighth-grader at Eastern Mennonite School is the daughter of former EMS boys basketball coach Chad Seibert, now a men's basketball assistant at Bridgewater.
She has family in one of the most basketball-rich states in the country: Indiana.
So despite how much she may thrive in volleyball, where she immediately caught attention this past fall for the Flames, there's no doubt she will naturally be linked to hoops for quite some time.
Despite being the lone eighth-grade player on the varsity team this winter, she's proven just how much she can bring to the sport, too.
"She has a bright future if she stays with the sport," Eastern Mennonite head coach Robert Stuart said. "She is one of the best outside shooters in the [Blue Ridge Conference]."
Seibert doesn't overpower teams with size or rely on one aspect of her game to thrive.
Instead, it's a unique skillset for her age and a high IQ in the game that allows her to play well.
This season, she's had as strong of a debut as any first-year girls basketball player has had in quite some time at the private school in Harrisonburg.
She's averaging a team-high 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.
Alongside sophomore Makayla Darcus, she's helped the Flames become relevant as a program after a couple of years where the program struggled even to field a team, much less win many games.
"Coming into the season, we were not sure we would win any games at the level we were playing since we were all so young and inexperienced," Seibert admitted. "To have won eight games so far is a great achievement for our team."
Seibert has shown a unique commitment to her sports career, not only in basketball either.
While emerging as a standout player on the court for the Flames this season, she's also spent weekends and some nights after practice with a travel volleyball program to improve.
She has quickly become one of the area's best young talents in both sports and a player to watch.
"My strength is the ability to score and handle the ball," Seibert said. "Having been around winning basketball a lot, I think I have a high basketball IQ, allowing me to understand the game better."
There have been times this winter when Seibert has erupted for big-time state lines for EMS.
In a road win at Southern Virginia Academy, she finished with a career-high 28 points and five rebounds. In another victory away from home at Massanutten Military Academy, she totaled 25 points, seven boards, and five steals on the night.
"It's been great," Seibert said. "I've had some good games but also some tough ones, and it has given me a chance to measure myself and see what I need to work on and get better at."
After this season, Seibert will still have four years remaining and certainly will be a name to watch.
The area has been rejuvenated in recent years with young talent on the girls basketball scene, and Seibert is another name on the lengthy list of prospects that will fill up future stat sheets.
Although it was a bit expected with how entrenched the sport is in Seibert's life, there's no doubt the first-year varsity player has already exceeded expectations.
And because of that, she'll be linked to the sport forever.
"The more she learns, the better she will get," Stuart said. "The sky is the limit for her potential."
