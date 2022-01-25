PENN LAIRD — Through each bump from a Broadway defender and the silence that followed, Carmelo Pacheco didn’t display frustration with the situation.
As the Gobblers attempted to disrupt the Spotswood senior guard throughout the night with a physical approach defensively — and it worked in many regards — Pacheco said he maintained his focus on helping his team win the game.
“You just have to come into the game with a mindset of knowing you’re going to get hit, know you’ll have contact,” Pacheco said. “You just have to keep working.”
Pacheco ultimately finished with 12 points and hit a pair of clutch free throws with 20.4 seconds remaining to lift the Trailblazers to an important 47-45 win over Broadway in Valley District boys basketball action in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
The win gave Spotswood sole possession of first place in the district standings.
“We shoot free throws every practice, so I stepped up to the line with confidence and knew I was going to knock them down and that’s what I did,” Pacheco said.
Coming into the game, Trailblazers coach Chad Edwards praised the Gobblers for their defensive intensity and it showed through much of the contest during a low-scoring battle.
Spotswood built a lead as big as 10 in the first half before Broadway slowly chipped away. Dakota Dove’s 3 to put the Gobblers up 34-33 with 1:19 left in the third was the first Broadway lead of the game since early in the first quarter.
“It’s a physical brand of just tough, man-to-man defense,” Edwards said of what makes the Gobblers so tough. “We were able to make enough shots to win the game, but you truly earn every point you get. I think everyone on our roster would agree with that statement after the game. Broadway deserves a lot of credit with their defense. I respect their defense, knew it was good. It was on display tonight. Being able to make one more shot to win the game feels good.”
The two teams entered the final frame tied and exchanged occasional blows while staying strong defensively before Rayne Dean’s bucket with 2:49 remaining gave Spotswood a 45-43 lead. It wasn’t until there was 40.9 seconds left that senior guard Caleb Barnes hit a pair of free throws to even it up for the Gobblers.
Dean finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win for the Trailblazers. It was the first time this season Pacheco wasn’t the team’s leading scorer.
“He deserves a lot of credit,” Edwards said of Dean. “He came up big for us tonight.”
Pacheco’s play with 20.4 seconds remaining came off a designed inbounds play. The Gobblers immediately called timeout, but weren’t able to get a shot off before calling another. Then, Jowell Gonzalez Santiago’s 3 from the corner just missed at the buzzer.
“We had a good, clean look,” Walton said. “We executed better tonight. Offensively, we didn’t play scared and we trusted our shots. I thought we showed good patience. …We were one shot away, just a 3-pointer away from a win there.”
Dean and Pacheco led Spotswood (10-6, 3-0 Valley) in the scoring column while Jackson Li added eight points in the key district victory. The young Trailblazers have now won two games in a row for the first time since Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.
“What pleases me the most is just playing through a physical game, playing through missed shots, playing through a game that wasn’t as fast-paced as we would have liked without getting frustrated,” Edwards said. “We kept our composure, stayed poised. We displayed tremendous growth in that area.”
The Gobblers (10-7, 2-2 Valley) have now lost two in a row and three of their last four, but displayed better offensive efficiency than they had in recent games.
Breylon Miller led Broadway with 10 points while Caleb Barnes had nine, Ben Hutcheson finished with eight and leading scorer Conner Barnes added seven.
“We’re making progress,” Walton said. “We believe in ourselves. They brought the best out of us and it made us better. That kind of game is going to help us win.”
Broadway 7 12 18 8 — 45
Spotswood 10 13 14 10 — 47
BROADWAY (45) — Ca. Barnes 3 1-2 9, Dove 1 0-0 3, Hutcheson 3 0-0 8, Michael 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez Santiago 2 1-2 6, Co. Barnes 3 1-2 7, Miller 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 4-6 45.
SPOTSWOOD (47) — Car. Pacheco 3 6-7 12, Bellamy 1 1-2 3, Cam. Pacheco 2 0-0 4, Li 3 1-2 8, Sprague 1 0-0 2, Harding 2 0-0 4, Craig 0 0-0 0, Dean 5 4-7 14. Totals 17 12-18 47.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 7 (Hutcheson 2, Miller 2, Barnes, Dove, Gonzalez Santiago), Spotswood (Li).
