PENN LAIRD — Senior leadership has been the way for Spotswood ace CiCi Rodriguez all season.
On Monday, in one of her best outings in the circle this season, the senior showcased her veteran leadership by tossing a complete-game victory on senior night as the Trailblazers defeated non-district opponent Wilson Memorial 9-1 in Region 3C softball action in Penn Laird.
The Green Hornets did touch Rodriguez for nine hits. However, the senior was able to pitch herself out of numerous jams with the help of her defense and her ability to blow the ball right past the batters. In her seven innings in the circle, Rodriguez allowed just one run and struck out 11.
"[I was] just working the next batter and working towards the next out and not worrying if my team made the play or if the ball got in the hole,” Rodriguez said about getting out of several jams throughout the course of the contest. "Having my team back me up because there were a lot of hits on the field, but being able to work as a team and get the outs meant a lot."
Wilson Memorial took a slim one-run advantage in the top of the second inning on an RBI single from sophomore Gabby Shaver. Spotswood rallied in the bottom of the inning to take the lead 2-1 on an opposite-field two-run triple from sophomore multi-sport standout Riley Joyner.
"It was huge,” SHS first-year head coach Scott Mongold said. “She had been struggling a little bit, but was consistently taking really good batting practices. The coaches and I knew that eventually it would fall for her and it finally fell for her tonight and I couldn't be more proud of her.”
Outside of Rodriguez's senior-led performance in the circle, the underclassmen helped put the Trailblazers in position for the victory offensively as they drove in seven of the team's nine runs.
Along with Joyner's two-run triple, sophomore catcher Charley Bentley and junior standout Taelor Ware drove in two runs as well, while freshman outfielder Maycee Dean drove in another.
With a one-run lead in the bottom of the third inning, Bentley obliterated a 3-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a two-run home run that put the team ahead 4-1. One inning later, Ware crushed a two-run home run over the fence in left-center to give the team a commanding seven-run lead.
"I knew I missed the 3-1 pitch which was right there, and I did hesitate,” Bentley said. “But on the next pitch, if it was coming to me, I'm going to trust my mechanics, and I'm going to put a good swing on this ball if she comes to my wheel-house, which she did and I did what I was supposed to.”
Fellow seniors Aspen and Braxten Jones, and Brooke Morris had solid performances as well for the Trailblazers, who played well as a collective unit both offensively and defensively.
Aspen Jones enjoyed a three-hit day at the plate, while Braxten Jones had an RBI and scored a pair of runs, while Morris had two hits in four plate appearances along with an RBI.
"It just meant a lot because this was my first season at Spotswood and I wanted to go out with a win,” Aspen Jones said about the team’s senior night victory.
"It meant a lot, we went through a spurt where we weren't winning and it was hard mentally to overcome that. We didn't need the win for placement, but we needed this [win] for confidence", Braxten Jones added.”
Morris, who signed to play basketball at Eastern Mennonite next year just a few days ago, would go on to add on the senior night victory: "We have had our ups and downs this season, but we really came together as a team, and everyone hit when they needed to, and we just put a win together."
After a run of winning four of five games, the young Wilson Memorial squad has now dropped three out of their last four, including Monday's loss to Spotswood. WMHS missed several opportunities at putting runs on the scoreboard as the team left eight on base. In five different innings, the team had runners in scoring position and could not get runs to cross.
With runners on first and second base in the fifth inning, Wilson Memorial grabbed its third straight two-out single off the bat of freshman Myleigh Glass and as sophomore Karter Fortune ran towards third base, she got the sign to go home. Dean, who was in left field for Spotswood, picked up the ball cleanly on the ground and threw out Fortune at home plate for the final out of the inning.
"We practice those throws every day at practice,” Dean said. “I know [Fortune] is really quick, and I knew she wasn't going to stop, so I figured I would fire it at home it just happened to be on the money, and Charley tagged her in the right place.”
Fortune, sophomore Caylee Stevens, and senior Kelsey Payne each had two-hit performances for Wilson Memorial. Emma Lane, who worked a quick first inning, suffered the loss after giving up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits in four innings in the circle.
Spotswood wrapped up its regular season with a 12-8 record and will host a Region 3C playoff game next week. Wilson (6-13) will close the regular season Wednesday at rival Waynesboro.
"I feel confident in the coaches and these girls that if you put is in a win-or-go-home situation,” Mongold said, “I believe we have the offense, and most importantly the pitching between Taelor and CiCi, to compete.”
