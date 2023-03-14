ELKTON — Spotswood put the bat to the ball at the right time on Monday.
The Trailblazers faced a two-run deficit in the top of the seventh, but they put up three runs and held on defensively in the bottom of the inning to nab a 13-12 non-district over East Rockingham in season-opening high school softball rivalry action in Elkton.
"We're going to treat it as a work-in-progress," SHS first-year head coach Scott Mongold said. "Any time you can leave the softball field with a win against a county rival, it's a good thing. As a coach and as players, there's a couple of things we have to clean up."
Mongold hopes his team carries the "never say die" attitude they showed on Monday throughout the season. When they were down 11-5 at one point, Mongold figured his team would roll over and give up, but they didn't.
"The girls did a great job of just not quitting," Mongold said. "They just beat and clawed, and hopefully that's where they're going to be for the year."
When facing a significant deficit, all Mongold said a coach could do was be the head cheerleader, and he did that.
"The coaching aspect of it, 95 percent takes place on the practice field," Mongold said. "As a coach, you hope by the time you get to the field on gameday, all you have to do is roll the ball out to the circle and turn them loose."
Senior standout Ciera Rodriguez was the one in the circle for Spotswood in the bottom of the seventh to help close out the comeback. She sophomore and Charley Bentley scored off junior star Taelor Ware's RBI single in the top of the seventh to give the Trailblazers the lead on the road.
Rodriguez pitched the final four innings and only allowed one run. The senior admitted she was nervous about pitching to East Rock's heavy hitters, but she didn't let it affect her.
"It was an amazing feeling," Rodriguez said when asked about being back on the field with her teammates. "It feels great to come out with the win. The first game of the season playing East Rock was a little wonky [and] scary. We pulled through and [I'm] thankful for my team supporting me."
Rodriguez said the biggest key to the comeback was the Trailblazers simply getting their heads back in the game.
"That's really something we struggle with," Rodriguez said. "Everybody gets down, wants to wimp, wants to cry [and] wants to worry. Just picking each other up was something we needed really badly."
ERHS head coach Ronnie Dovel felt his team did great at the plate, and the pitching kept them in the game, but defensively, they needed some work.
"The biggest takeaway, I think, is we know we have to clean our defense up," Dovel said. "We had some big errors in some big spots. Defense is the biggest thing for us."
East Rock suffered four errors compared to Spotswood's five. Sierra Custer tallied three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Ware was 5-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs.
Kendall Morris threw a complete game for East Rock, and Dovel believes she pitched her heart out.
"She kept us in the game, and that's what we ask her to do," Dovel said. "She did her job."
Dovel said his team is still trying to gel together as the season gets underway and believes they can do so moving forward.
"We brought six kids up from JV last year," Dovel said. "It's going to take a while, but I'm confident we'll be OK."
