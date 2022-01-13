One of the highlights of the prep basketball schedule returns Friday in Lexington.
The annual Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout, hosted by Rockbridge County High School across a two-day span, will tip-off Friday with a trio of games in front of what should be a large crowd.
The annual event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and was created in 2014 by Travis Patterson, has become one of the state’s premier tournaments each year.
When Patterson originally created the event, it only lasted one day. Since then, however, it has grown into a two-day showcase that has featured some of the top teams across the state and the country.
“We had lofty goals and year after year, the event has gotten bigger,” Patterson told the Daily News-Record in 2018.. “We’re proud of that but we’ve also kind of kept our roots. … It’s not only good teams but a good cause. It’s really neat to see everyone come together for the cause.”
Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19. This will be the eighth time the event is held.
Friday’s slate features a girls game between two familiar foes and a pair of boys games.
The Fort Defiance girls, who have won five of their last six and are the favorite to win the Shenandoah District, will take on district opponent Waynesboro in the opener at 5:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m., the Stuarts Draft boys, who have won three of their last four under coach Brad Dewitt after an 0-6 start to the season, will take on host Rockbridge County in a non-district matchup.
The finale for Friday's games is a rematch of last year’s Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship as East Rockingham and standout wing Tyler Nickel take on Union. The Bears defeated the Eagles 60-47 in last year’s state title game in Big Stone Gap.
On Saturday, there will be eight more games played at RCHS, starting with a pair of girls contests between Liberty-Bedford and Rockbridge County and Spotswood and Pulaski County. The Liberty-Rockbridge game is scheduled to tip-off at 10 a.m. with the other following behind.
At 1 p.m., the Spotswood boys will take on Lord Botetourt while Union, oddly enough, will play a second game in the tournament in as many days when it takes on Liberty-Bedford at 2:30 p.m.
The Page County boys take on Alleghany County at 4 p.m. while Staunton and Martinsville renew their old-school boys basketball rivalry at 5:30 p.m. The final two games of the night are a boys game between Parry McCluer and West Point at 7 p.m. and a girls contest between the Blues and James River.
This year’s event will feature a total, and all-time high, of 11 games over two days.
