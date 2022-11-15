Fresh off a gritty Region 3C quarterfinal win over Spotswood and with the title of back-to-back Valley District regular-season champions on its resume, Turner Ashby was appropriately awarded last week with the league's all-district awards.
TAHS quarterback Micah Shank, a junior who moved to the position this year after playing running back a year ago, is the Valley District Offensive Player of the Year.
Beau Baylor, a sophomore linebacker for TA, was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
And Scott Turner, the first-year head coach for the Knights that returned to his alma mater after a long stint as an assistant coach at East Rock, is Coach of the Year.
The first-team offense consisted of Shank at quarterback and Baylor, James Stowe (Spotswood) and Cole Wuenschel (Broadway) at the running back spots.
The first-team receivers were Micah Matthews (TA), Rayne Dean (Spotswood) and Aiden Grefe (Spotswood) while the tight end was Turner Ashby's Brandon Pettit.
Blaine Bieber (Broadway), Greyson Huffman (TA), Cliff Garber (Broadway), Johnny Potter (Spotswood) and Kevin Knight (TA) made up the first-team offensive line.
The all-purpose spot was Spotswood's Matt Craig while Rockbridge County's Isaiah Williams was the kick returner and Uriah Rutan (Broadway) was the punt returner.
The first-team defense had Baylor, Irvine Clark (Spotswood), Caleb Estep (Broadway) and Blake Matheny (Rockbridge) at the linebacker spots while Manny Norris (Harrisonburg), Garrett Stillwell (Rockbridge), Calvin Young (TA) and Craig were the defensive backs and Pettit and Dean earned the two defensive end spots.
At defensive tackle on the second team was Daniel Offenbacker (TA), Donte Harvey Wright (Harrisonburg) and Knight while Broadway's Ryder Post was all-purpose.
Spotswood's William Blackwell was first-team kicker and Grefe was the punter.
The second-team defense consisted of Matthews, Williams, Grefe and Parker Constable (Spotswood) at defensive back and Xander Smith (Spotswood), Nick Sheets (Spotswood), Noah Warble (TA) and Nick Oyler (Rockbridge) at linebacker.
The second-team defensive ends were Garber and John Myers (Spotswood) while Ethan Foltz (Broadway), Jaiden Guerrero (Spotswood) and Brady Edwards (Rockbridge) were defensive tackles and Fernando Cruz (Spotswood) was all-purpose.
Rutan, meanwhile, was the all-district second-team punter.
As for the second-team offense, Spotswood sophomore Elliott Brown earned the quarterback spot while Daronde' Stores (Rockbridge), Gage Kelley (TA) and Matheny were at running back and Post, Hunter Deavers (Broadway) and Keith Brown (Harrisonburg) earned the three spots at the receiver position.
At tight end on the second team was Sheets while Logan Randall (TA), Blake Tillman (Harrisonburg, Peyton Matz (Rockbridge), Ricky Benner (TA) and Guerrero made up the offensive line and VJ Bullard (Harrisonburg) was the kicker returner.
Turner Ashby junior Ben Miller, who had a game-winning field goal in last week's playoff win over Spotswood, earned the second-team spot as the kicker.
The Knights are the only Valley District team remaining alive this season and will travel to Lynchburg to take on Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C semifinals on Saturday at Liberty University.
