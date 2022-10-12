BRIDGEWATER — It had been almost seven years since Micah Shank last stepped foot behind center.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior flashed potential last season as a backup running back for Turner Ashby and, defensively, he appeared to be part of the next wave of talented linebackers coming through the program.
But when Scott Turner was first named the school's new head football coach back in the spring, one of his first tasks was trying to find someone to replace two-year starter Cole Hoover at the quarterback spot.
That's where Shank, who hadn't played the position since little league, came into the picture.
“It was a little unexpected," Shank admitted. "I played my first year of rec back there, but it wasn’t much of anything. When Turner first came over, he called me down and we went to the gym. We started working some stuff in that first day and it just worked out.”
The move has paid off as Shank has slowly become more comfortable in Turner's wide-open offensive system and it has resulted in the Knights finding more success as a team on that side of the football.
And it's been in large part because of Shank's versatility as he's taken the role of quarterback seriously, completing 56-of-88 passes for 722 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.
But he's also still managed to use his speed and athleticism to his advantage, ranking second on the team with 81 carries for 438 rushing yards — an average of 5.4 yards per carry — and four more scores.
“I like it. It comes with a lot of responsibility, but I have a good team," Shank said. "They cooperate and listen, so they make it really good. My experience is definitely going up a lot, so that helps me. I have a good offensive line, so that definitely helps me a lot, too. Turner works me hard on making the right read."
In its first season under Turner, who was previously known for orchestrating high-scoring offenses as the offensive coordinator at East Rockingham under Donnie Coleman, Turner Ashby has been adjusting.
But as the year has gone along, the growth in the offensive unit as a whole has been evident.
One of the biggest beneficiaries of Shank's development at the signal-caller position has been sophomore Micah Matthews, a University of South Carolina baseball commit who returned to the gridiron this year as a receiver.
“We’re pretty tight," said Matthews, who actually played quarterback in little league while Shank played running back. "It was kind cool to switch [positions] and things have just really clicked.”
Shank said the transition to quarterback, although a challenge, has been made easier by his teammates.
On the outside, weapons like Matthews and Joey Amlacher have made the passing game a breeze.
And behind him, Beau Baylor has emerged as one of the best running backs in the Valley District.
“It’s pretty easy for me," Shank said with a laugh. "I either hand it off to Beau and watch him run through people or throw it up to Micah and watch him run.”
It may be easier now, but the move to quarterback wasn't always easy after seven years away from it.
But now entering a big-time clash with Spotswood on Friday, there's no doubt Shank is more comfortable.
And it's starting to pay off for those around him.
“He’s just a hard worker," Baylor said. "You see it every day. He comes in here and works his butt off all the time. He learns from his mistakes and I just can’t wait to see how much better he’s doing.”
