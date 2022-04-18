One year ago, the Shenanandoah District was a league filled with parity.
And if early results this year are any indication, it should be that way again.
The league is loaded from top to bottom with talented squads from Fort Defiance, Wilson Memorial, Staunton and Waynesboro at the Class 3 level, Stuarts Draft in Class 2 and Buffalo Gap and Riverheads in Class 1.
There are college prospects sprinkled throughout the league, veteran coaches at different stops and some fresh, young talent that spiced things up a bit.
Wilson Memorial has jumped out to an unbeaten start in league play, but lost three non-district games already. Fort Defiance earned a big district win over Riverheads, but then suffered a setback at the hands of Staunton. Waynesboro has the talent to compete with anyone, Buffalo Gap has a deep roster and Stuarts Draft is a team that is a dangerous squad when playing to its potential.
As the league schedule gets underway, here's a look at all seven teams:
Buffalo Gap
With one of the league's top players in catcher Micah Canterbury, Buffalo Gap is a team that is off to a hot start and is a legitimate contender for a district title.
The Bison have a deep roster this season with Blake Argenbright, Cameron Bowers and Elijah Trumbo returning as seniors while sophomores Kody Bright, Kasey Fitzgerald, Jackson Ingram and Blake Robertson also show promise.
After finishing just over .500 a year ago, Gap should compete in the Shenandoah this season and have a chance at making a solid run at the Class 1 level.
Fort Defiance
Despite losing its top seven hitters from a year ago, Fort Defiance is solid.
The Indians, led by senior pitcher Sam Tindall (28 IP, 2.50 ERA) and outfielder Jordon Biggs, who hit .280 a year ago, have been up and down so far in 2022.
Key newcomers for Fort include sophomores Jace Cole, Samuel Garber and Jacob Shifflett, who were all part of a JV team that lost just one game a year ago.
"We have lost a lot of really talented players the last couple seasons, but we will not use that as an excuse," Fort Defiance sixth-year coach Damian Fink said. "The kids are excited and they are working hard to get better each day. They know they have something to prove. They have done everything we've asked."
Riverheads
Under coach Rodney Painter, the Gladiators have been as consistent as any team in the Shenandoah District over the years and that continues this season.
Riverheads has a talented squad that is led by its seniors in Aidan Miller, Ryan Farris, Colton Kwiecinski, Landon Lightner, Trenton Thompson and Kaelin Kwiecinski while also mixing in a handful of fresh, young talent as well.
After a below-average season a year ago, according to their own standards, the Gladiators are a serious contender to capture the league crown in 2022.
Staunton
In his 10th season as head coach, George Laase continues to aim at getting Staunton back to a level of competing at a high level on a consistent basis.
Fresh off a 4-9 campaign a year ago, the Storm bring back a talented trio of catcher Haiden Engleman (.303 avg., five RBIs), first baseman Aaron Neil (.364 avg., one homer, eight RBIs) and shortstop Job Harrell (.306 avg., six RBIs).
Senior infielder/pitcher Landyn Coggins, junior infielder William Golden and freshman right-handed pitcher Dale Leslie are among the key newcomers.
"It's truly an honor to represent our community and these families," Laase said. "We are going to do our best to play with pride for everybody who came before us and everyone who will come after us."
Stuarts Draft
One of the league's perennial contenders is facing some change this season.
Led by first-year coach Chris Henkel, the Cougars have a roster that's mixed with experience and youth, led by seniors Nathan Wayne, Symeon Balser, Dalton Christian, Dawson Jones and Colton Harris — as they look to stay consistent.
With several key underclassmen such as Trenton Coffey and Dane Altis stepping up as well and the team slowly finding its groove under Henkel, look for Draft to make some noise in league play and perhaps shake up the Region 2B picture.
Waynesboro
Despite an early-season win over Turner Ashby, Waynesboro has struggled.
The Little Giants are a team with talent that certainly gives them reason to believe, led by a senior duo in Jackson Sherman and Jacob Barker that's already committed to play college baseball at the next level, but results have lagged.
Waynesboro has been close over the years and has a talented roster, but will need to find more consistency if it hopes to compete for a district title in 2022.
Wilson Memorial
Led by veteran coach Rodney Cullen, Wilson Memorial may be the preseason favorite to win the Shenandoah District this season after a strong year in 2021.
Seniors Nathaniel Connell, Mason McDowell, Jacob Leavell and Jacob Wakefield are leading the way for the Green Hornets while juniors Nathan Goff, Aiden Podgorski, Finn Irving and Kyle Wingfield are other key contributors for WMHS.
The Green Hornets are off to a hot start early this season and certainly have the pitching and experience capable of winning a district championship.
