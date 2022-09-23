The loss of Fort Defiance graduate Ramsey Corbin is certainly noticeable this season.
But despite the former Indians standout leaving after a historical career, plenty of talent remains.
The Shenandoah District is filled with several big-time runners on the boys' side of things this year.
Most notably, Waynesboro senior Adam Groves returns as arguably the best runner in the Shenandoah Valley while Fort Defiance sophomore Parker Blosser is a future star on the course that continues to make strides.
While the Indians have traditionally been a favorite for the team title, other squads may have a say in that.
From the Little Giants to Wilson Memorial and others, Fort Defiance will face a challenge this season.
As the years gets underway, here's a look at all seven Shenandoah District teams:
Buffalo Gap
Despite one of the youngest rosters in the league, Buffalo Gap is optimistic it can have a strong year.
Sophomores Alex Duquette and Cole Reed, along with junior James Lam, all return for the Bison after earning trips to the Virginia High School League Class 1 state meet in Salem last season.
Among the key newcomers for Gap are Killian Campbell, Aidan Starcher and Andrew Rathburn.
"This team is young overall and they have a terrific work ethic," Bison head coach Amelia Coltrane said. "They are working hard during practice to get better."
Fort Defiance
After a standout debut as a freshman, Parker Blosser is the lead guy for Fort Defiance this season.
Blosser, a state qualifier from a year ago, is joined by juniors Jacob Schulz, Connor Mitchell and Jalen Alexander as key returners for a program that is aiming for another Shenandoah District title.
Junior Alex McLaren and sophomore Carson Biller are a pair of promising newcomers for the Indians.
"This year’s team is talented but inexperienced in the top seven," Fort head coach Stephen Metcalfe said. "We’ve upped the mileage in practice for several of our athletes and challenged this group to run as more of a pack than in past years. Learning how to race will be a work in progress and learning what they are capable of mentally is a priority. This is a great group of kids to work with. They get along really well and encourage each other. I’m excited to see the progress that this group can make this year."
Riverheads
Led by head coach Becky Hipes, the Riverheads program will aim to take a step forward this year.
The Gladiators feature three seniors in Luke Cypher, Mykah Mass and Elijah Frossard and two juniors in standout Evan Annese and Ramsey Hanger on the roster.
Sophomores Guillermo Basurto-Cacho, Jackson Brammer, John Miller, Colten Obaugh and Jaden Robertson, along with freshman Tate Duncan, make up the rest of the Riverheads squad.
Staunton
For Staunton head coach Marc Rosson, his goal is to send a couple of runners to the state meet this year.
Among the most likely to do that for the Storm is standout junior Clay Stockman, who has been the team's top runner each of his first two seasons and appears due for a big year in 2022.
Josh Bryant, who opened eyes as a standout middle-school runner, is a key newcomer for Staunton.
"We don't train all year and this hard to just show up and not get the job done," Rosson said.
Stuarts Draft
With one of the youngest and smallest rosters in the area, Stuarts Draft is rebuilding.
The Cougars have just five runners on their roster this season under head coach Sam Cook.
All five runners for Draft — Tyler Austin, Andrew Berry, Leo Byer, Hunter Byers and Micah Kelton are freshmen.
Waynesboro
There's no doubt Adam Groves is one of the area's best, if not the best, runners this season.
Alongside his brother, Gage, the Waynesboro program has high expectations this season.
Key newcomers for the Little Giants are freshmen Grayson Norris, Mile Jolin, Ross Williamson and Tristan McCracken, who make up a strong freshmen class that will be part of the top seven this year.
"Our boys team is definitely young, but I would say it is the most talented one that I have ever coached in my 15 years," veteran Waynesboro head coach Julie Steven said. "These boys have the desire and drive to do what it takes to win. I don't ever have to go back and check up on them. It was unfortunate for us to only send one runner to the state meet last season. Our goal for this season, before graduating the Groves brothers, is to be able to take this team to states."
Wilson Memorial
Led by veteran head coach Steve Geiman, expectations remain high for Wilson Memorial.
Juniors Max Vess and Joseph Childress, along with senior Angelo Correa, return as key runners.
Among the most promising newcomers for the Green Hornets is junior Marcos Chapa.
"This is a quality team and a hardworking group," Geiman said. "If we stay healthy, we should be able to meet our goals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.