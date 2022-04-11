With a rich tradition already entrenched within the league, the Shenandoah District boys soccer scene is much improved heading into the 2022 season.
Waynesboro, a program with plenty of success over the years, comes into the league this season and joins a district filled with tradition-rich programs.
Staunton and Wilson Memorial battled at the top of the league a year ago as a pair of Class 3 programs with serious potential to make deep runs again.
Fort Defiance, meanwhile, has slowly inched closer to returning to its old form over the years while Riverheads and Stuarts Draft are desperate for growth after unexpected down seasons in 2021.
With all six teams in the district fielding teams this year, the league looks to bring a more competitive balance across the board.
As the district slate begins, here's a look at all six teams:
Fort Defiance
Despite a relatively young roster, fifth-year Fort Defiance coach Marcel Ciascai is optimistic about his team's potential this season and it's shown early on.
The Indians finished 5-5 a year ago and bring back sophomore forward Luke Alger (18 goals) and junior forward Henry Gutshall (nine goals) this season, but Ciascai insists that every player on his roster will play a key role this season.
There are just three seniors on the Fort roster — Spencer Patterson, Wyatt Herman and Carlos Candelario ― and an abundance of underclassmen.
"We plan to have a fun season, do our best and have good games against the district powerhouse teams," Ciascai said. "We are one team."
Riverheads
After one of its worst season in recent history a year ago, Riverheads is motivated to get back on track this season under coach Paul Lightner.
The Gladiators feature plenty of upperclassmen this season in seniors Hunter Grubb, Jacob Wright, Cooper Robson and Tanner Bowles along with a loaded junior class that features Caleb McClanahan, Gabe Milo, Wyatt Eavers, James Schooley, Kyle Miles, Mykah Mass, Kaiden Dillard and Nathan Butler.
Sophomores Pablo Chavez and Davian Moats-Short along with freshmen Zachary Brooks and Guillermo Basurto-Cacho make up a strong future for Riverheads.
After a winless campaign a year ago, the Gladiators should be much improved.
Staunton
Staunton has quietly built itself into a perennial state contender over the years.
The Storm, led by coach Homes Tehrani, have been one of the area's top teams for several years now and have a roster loaded with talent again this season.
Seniors Liam Wright, Lucas Esperon, Charles Otteni and Jimmy Kivlighan highlight a loaded group that battled with Wilson for the district title in 2021.
Juniors Kendrick McCarty, Walker Darby, Harrison Wallace, Augustin Miguel and Santiago Ayure-Cadena, sophomores George Cason, Henry Melvin, Major Hansen, William Cormier, Wyeth Buckman, Rob Spurlock and Alexander Kuntz and freshmen Ashton Barrett, Antoni Mazariegos-Garrido and Marc Geffrard make up the rest of a Storm roster that is a serious contender in Region 3C.
Much like it has for the past four or five years, look for Staunton to find itself near the top of the Shenandoah and making a deep playoff run this season.
Stuarts Draft
Stuarts Draft is another perennial power that had a down season a year ago.
Although the Cougars are still young, they should be improved with a big junior class that features Sam Watson, Marcus Bland, Isaiah Blevins, James Carter, Aiden Clark, Zachry Beach, William Monroe, Edgar Bustillos De los Santos, Brafy Bell, Roy Hibbetts and Bejamin Ratcliffe expecting to play roles in some way.
Seniors Carson Lawhorne and Steven Loya-Baeza will provide the leadership for Draft while sophomores Ethan Cyr, Tristan Link and David Harlow are talented.
After winning just one game a year ago, Draft should return closer to form.
Waynesboro
Despite a slow start, Waynesboro is a team that should see success this year.
The Little Giants are young with just two seniors in Brandon Guardado Merino and Anthony Paredes but have talented upperclassmen ready to contribute.
Juniors Gustavo Diaz DeSana, John Gomez-Taylor, Brayan Saenz Briones, Ryan Wilhelm, Anthony Ball, Samuel Lorenz, Neftali Garcia Martinez, Victor Saenz Briones, Marko Duvnjak and Ivano Duvnjak are the most experienced by default.
Sophomores Edwin Vazquez, Eli Whitcomb and Jacob Hostetter and freshmen John Jones and Leonardo Funez Franco will also play key roles for the team.
Despite a poor season a year ago and stepping into a district loaded with talented teams, the Little Giants are aiming to compete for a playoff spot.
Wilson Memorial
Loaded with experience and past success, Wilson Memorial may be the favorite.
The Green Hornets have a talented senior class that features Ben Smith, Benny Apple, Trevor Calvert, Adarsh Shah, Brad LaGrua, Zachary Hodgen and Alex Durso and are led by a veteran head coach in Scott Harrison.
Juniors Christian Pittman, Marcos Chapa, Angello Correa, Ben Schrauder, Sam Parrott and Jack Gilligan, sophomores Eli Thomasson and Jack Irving and freshmen Vincent LaGrua and Jack Parrott make up the rest of the roster.
After an impressive campaign a year ago, the Green Hornets should be considered a serious contender in the league and the Region 3C picture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.