The Shenandoah District has been dominated by Wilson Memorial in recent seasons, including an unbeaten campaign a year ago, and it appears to be staying that way for at least another season.
After defeating Staunton on Tuesday, the Green Hornets appear to be the favorite to the win the league's boys tennis championship once again this season.
There are several other quality programs, certainly, including the Storm, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro and a Riverheads program that is improving quickly.
But Wilson has built a quiet powerhouse down in Fishersville that certainly has a chance at making a run at the Region 3C title again this season and earning a trip to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament.
With the district schedule in full swing, here's a look at all seven teams:
Buffalo Gap
Buffalo Gap was winless a year ago and hasn't earned a victory yet in 2022.
But there's reason for optimism for the Bison, who feature one of the youngest rosters in the league and just one senior in Gabriel Ost.
Sophomores James Lam, Kaden Lyle, Andrew Rathburn, Ryan Shiflet and Connor Swisher, along with freshmen Alex Duquette and Alejandro Martinez Cano, make up the rest of a Gap roster that has dropped 10 matches in a row over the span of two years.
Despite recent struggles, improvement is evident for the Bison as of late and wins could eventually come.
Fort Defiance
Under first-year coach Gary Kinzer, Fort Defiance is aiming for improvement after earning its first win of the season last week.
The Indians return senior Jay Turner and sophomore Vincent Johnson from a team that won just three matches a year ago, but have several promising new faces.
Among the key newcomers for Fort are junior Andrew Hickey, sophomore Brec Leichliter and freshman Johnny Whetzel, among several others.
"We may be young, and we may be inexperienced, but we are growing everyday," Kinzer said. "I can't wait to see where we are at the end."
Riverheads
Under first-year coach Dillon Norcross, a former Riverheads standout player himself, enthusiasm around the program has reached an all-time high.
The Gladiators already have won more matches this season than they did a year ago with Cayden Swatz, Adam Higgins, Ethan Eppard, Colby Cash, Mason Mays and Isaac Grimm making up the six-player ladder to start the year.
Jacob Terry and Randy Cash are two other players seeing significant time for RHS.
Although Riverheads may not compete for a district title this season, the roster certainly has enough talent to make some noise at the Class 1 level.
Staunton
Led by coach Bill Meade, Staunton has been a solid contender recently.
And the Storm are off to a good start again this season after finishing as the second-place team behind Wilson Memorial a year ago in district play.
Early on this season, Tucker Terry, Laurel Shelton, Mitchell Carr, Ben Cason, Spencer Blackwell and Lain Strickland make up the ladder for Staunton.
While the Storm fell to the Green Hornets on Tuesday, there's solid evidence that they'll be a team capable of sneaking into the postseason this year.
Stuarts Draft
With almost an entirely new roster, Brad DeWitt is optimistic about his squad.
The ninth-year Stuarts Draft coach welcomes a big number of newcomers in Aiden Maddox, Hayden Frame, Devin Brydge, Devin Riley, Levi Willis, Kye Patterson, Isaac Wood, Tyler Lockridge, Daniel Xu and Gabe Hilty.
Among the key losses is VHSL Class 2 individual runner-up Mark Gordon.
"This is one of the most athletic tennis teams we have had at Draft and they are eager to improve each day," DeWitt said. "They are a great group of student-athletes. I really enjoy coaching this team and I am excited to see the improvement we make throughout the season."
Waynesboro
Despite having just six players, Waynesboro is off to a solid start.
The Little Giants have a pair of seniors in Grayson Wood and Luis Monjes Jr.
Juniors Jackson Lee and William Perry, sophomore Benjamin Wheeler and freshman Camden Hatter make up the rest of the small Waynesboro roster.
Despite a lack of depth, Waynesboro may be the league's second-best team.
Wilson Memorial
After an unbeaten run in Shenandoah District play a year ago, Wilson Memorial is off to another perfect start to open the 2022 season.
Conner Miller, Chase Pullin, Jacob Wangler, Jack Reed, Brandon Dewald and Timothy Cole make up a dominant six-man ladder for the Green Hornets.
Clay Meeks, a sophomore, is the only other member of the WMHS roster.
Despite a relatively young roster, Wilson is once again the favorite.
