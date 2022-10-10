The Shenandoah District competition cheer scene has been as impressive as any in recent years.
Stuarts Draft is the program that stands out in recent memory, winning the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship in four of the past five seasons. But the Cougars are from the only consistent program.
A pair of Class 3 programs, Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial, have both had consistent success over the years and Buffalo Gap, Staunton and Waynesboro are both teams that have had flashes at some time.
As the postseason inches closer each week, this year certainly looks no different for area cheer squads.
Here's a look at all six Shenandoah District competition cheer teams:
Buffalo Gap
Although a young team, Buffalo Gap has hopes of achieving some special goals this season.
Sophomores Hannah Folden and Cadence Spradlin both return as key pieces for the Bison.
Among the most promising newcomers for Gap is another sophomore in Elicia Nevarez.
"Our main goal is to have a clean routine that, when they are done after their two minutes and 30 seconds, they are proud of," third-year Bison head coach Dreama Sheffer said. "Our main goal is to hit zero."
Fort Defiance
After finishing as the Shenandoah District and Region 3C runner-up a year ago, Fort Defiance wants more.
The Indians are focused, led by senior Tiara Stevens and sophomores Payton Miller and Hannah McNulty.
Among the key newcomers is sophomore Maddie Smith and senior Chase Hite, who is a standout wrestler.
"The best way I know to describe this team is determined," Fort head coach Melissa Hill said. "They are determined to be better, determined to stay focused, determined not to settle and determined to reach all their goals. We are looking forward to an exciting season with this group."
Riverheads
As one of two Class 1 programs in the Shenandoah District, postseason success is common for Riverheads
And although the Gladiators are young this season, there's reason to be optimistic about his team.
Lauren Fellows and Sadie Strickler are the lone seniors on the roster this season for Riverheads.
But the Gladiators have built a solid program and should be a contender when the postseason begins.
Staunton
As arguably the youngest team in the Shenandoah District, it may be a rebuilding year for Staunton.
The Storm have nine freshman on their roster this season and are simply seeking improvement and growth.
Led by head coach Michelle Huggard, the best days remain in the future for this Staunton program.
Early on this season, the Storm are showing growth and the type of steps forward they desire.
Stuarts Draft
Head coach Tammy Carter and Stuarts Draft are, once again, aiming for a deep postseason run.
The Cougars have become a power at the state level in recent years and it's been quite impressive to watch.
Despite losing some key pieces from a year ago, Stuarts Draft has the talent remaining to compete again.
Seniors Sofia Coppola, Zoe Mader, Zane Marshall, Abby Mikolay, Caydence Morris and Baleigh Painter lead the way for the Cougars while juniors Miakota Phillips, Olivia Puckett, A'mya Swats and Natalie Thompson return.
Waynesboro
In its second year under head coach Bobbie Jarvis, a young Waynesboro team expects improvement.
The Little Giants' key returners are juniors Tessa Midkiff and Krishauna Hill and sophomore Desiree Shores.
Although there are plenty of new faces as well for Waynesboro, the team expects to make some noise.
"Honestly, this team has pushed through and worked relentlessly to learn proper stunt technique and progress their skills," Jarvis said. "For them, the sky's the limit. I am so proud of them."
Wilson Memorial
With a mix of experienced talent and several key newcomers, Wilson Memorial hopes to contend this season.
The Green Hornets are led by head coach Tara Wagoner while Renae Bailey, who helped guide the team to state titles in 2013 and 2014, is back on the mat this season in a big way as an assistant coach.
Wilson has four seniors in Gracie Branham, Hayley Clinton, Nyejha Redman and Alyssa Seamster.
"We are a team for this season that will focus on executing even the most basic skills," Wagoner said. "Our goal is to continue to grow a solid program at Wilson Memorial High School."
