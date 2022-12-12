The uptempo, in-your-face style of Fort Defiance under head coach Mike Gale was a success in his first season on the sidelines, resulting in a record-breaking year for the program.
But one of the biggest reasons for that was the play of former star guard Kiersten “Kirby” Ransome, who is the program’s all-time leading scorer, and she’s now gone to graduation.
With Ransome, along with other seniors out of the league, other teams will look to give the Indians a push this season in a Shenandoah District that has plenty of question marks.
On paper, Fort certainly looks capable of winning the title again but Wilson Memorial has some key talent returning, Riverheads and Buffalo Gap are always solid and Staunton, Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro are teams that are desperate for more success this year.
Collectively, the league will have plenty of new faces and could be more competitive.
As the season gets going, here’s a look at all seven of the league’s girl basketball teams:
Buffalo Gap
One of the biggest surprises of last season was Buffalo Gap reaching the VHSL Class 1 state tournament after having an up-and-down regular season and losing its star player.
But the experience paid off for the Bison and with just a few losses from a year ago, ninth-year head coach Phillip Morgan is hopeful that his squad will have similar success.
Leah Sherrill, Paige Fix and Ryleigh Clark are three key players gone from a year ago.
But Gap brings back five key returners in forwards Ava Cline (5.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Chloe Emurian (3.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg), and Hannah Coffman (4.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg), along with standout guard Bailey Talley (13.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.0 apg) and teammate Avery Bradley (8.2 ppg).
Sophomores Karah Richie, Rachel Carter and Madison Huffer, juniors Lexi Miller and Trinity Cline and freshman standout Kayleigh Hemp are among the promising new pieces.
“The way last year ended was exciting, but that was last year,” Morgan said. “I like the team that I have and the girls have been working hard. If we can improve game by game and week by week, we can give ourselves a chance to have another good year.
Fort Defiance
There are three key pieces from last year’s Shenandoah District champion squad that will be missing as this season’s edition of Fort Defiance aims to regroup and build new chemistry.
The loss of Ransome (22.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 6.1 spg) is obviously huge, but so is the departure of Penn State softball signee Lilian Berry (6.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.2 spg) and Adriana Shields (7.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 3.1 spg), who is now a senior but will miss this season with an injury.
With over half the roster now adjusting to learning Gale’s entertaining system, he said he expects his team to get better as the season progresses and playing its best basketball late.
Among the biggest returners for the Indians, who went 20-5 a year ago and unbeaten in league play, is guard Trinity Hedrick (13.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.1 spg), forward Ellie Cook (8.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.1 spg), guard Mia Alexander (6.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Carleyanne Ryder.
Key newcomers include freshmen forward Maecy Ann Frizzelle, who was a first-team All-Shenandoah District volleyball player this fall, and speedy guard Jayden Hostetter.
“Our players have had a positive attitude and have been working hard in the preseason,” Gale said. “We are going to have some fun this year and I am looking forward to seeing how much we can learn and improve throughout the year.”
Riverheads
Under fourth-year head coach Preston Woods, the Gladiators certainly have been tough.
Riverheads has built a reputation for its defensive tenacity and balanced approach on offense under Woods and that looks to be in the DNA of this year’s squad as well.
MacKenzie Sacra has graduated after leading RHS in scoring a year ago, along with guard Caitlin Sellers, who did a majority of the ball handling throughout a 12-9 season.
The Gladiators have several key returners in seniors Taia Chandler and Abby Ralston, who are both key leaders off the court as well for the team, along with post player Anna Shirley, who played a big role in the team’s postseason run, and standout guard Grace Golladay.
Among the key newcomers for Riverheads are juniors Maggie Robertson and Brenna Collins, who will both play on the wing, along with a speedy freshman guard in Kallie Poole.
“My team goal is to get better each day, and make another playoff run,” Woods said.
Staunton
One of the league’s youngest teams this season will undoubtedly reside in Staunton.
The Storm, led by head coach Eric Payne, have the tall task of replacing one of the program’s all-time greats in Emma Witt, who is now playing at West Virginia Wesleyan.
The team has just three seniors in Neveah Henson, Amelia Hicks and Kourtlyn Stewart and they all play key roles, but there are a number of young players stepping up as well.
Among the biggest names and arguably Staunton’s best player is Samantha Swift, a sophomore who has already stepped up as a more efficient scorer early on this season.
Although the Storm have struggled early and won just nine games a year ago with Witt, the team will aim for improvement and hope to be playing its best basketball late in the season.
Stuarts Draft
After finishing just 6-16 a year ago, Stuarts Draft is simply aiming for improvement.
The Cougars are led by veteran head coach James Carter and have a relatively young squad that has faced some struggles early this season, but should improve as the year goes along.
Senior guard Sarah Taylor (9.0 ppg) is back leading the way for Draft along with Megan Walter (6.1 ppg), HAiley Cox, Taylor Chappell, Allison Brooks and sophomore Maddie Mason.
The team also has a handful of newcomers that Carter said will play a key role with senior transfer Makenna Swanson coming over from Staunton, along with junior guard Megan Gates, juniors Maggie Bryan and Olivia Puckett and sophomores Ja’Dore Haliburton, Tasia Wells and Tarnn Morris to round out a young roster that features plenty of guard play.
“We are focused on playing hard every possession,” Carter said. “We want to be aggressive defensively and play fast on the offensive end.”
Waynesboro
It’s no secret that the positive energy around the Waynesboro program has increased.
Skylar Napier, a former Little Giants standout player herself, has rejuvenated the enthusiasm and support around the team as the head coach, but seeks more wins.
Despite a young roster, Waynesboro has already looked much improved early on.
Madison Graham and Le’ondra Eubanks are the team’s only seniors on the WHS roster.
Among other key players are a pair of freshmen in Morgan Sites and Aaliyah Diggs, along with junior guard Kaitlyn Hull, who has played well early on this season for the Giants.
After winning just one game a year ago, Waynesboro should improve on that this season.
Wilson Memorial
One of the Shenandoah District’s most consistent programs has been Wilson Memorial.
Led by veteran head coach Jackie Bryan, the Green Hornets have a knack for reloading.
And despite the loss of Brooke Cason (12.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg), who is now playing at the University of Lynchburg, Wilson aims for more success this year after going 14-9 a year ago.
Sophomore center CC Robinson has potential to be one of the area’s best players this season while senior guard Laci Norman has already shown a prolific scoring ability.
Among the key newcomers for the Hornets, meanwhile, is a pair of juniors in Elise Bradley and Aaliyah Taylor Jr., along with sophomore forward Asia Knight, who has shined early.
Although the loss of Cason is big, look for Wilson to contend for a district title once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.