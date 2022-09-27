With depth unmatched by any team in the league, Fort Defiance appears to be the favorite.
The Indians have a talented roster that is loaded at the top and will be in contention for the Shenandoah District title this season, but the league as a whole is improved from a year ago and should be impressive.
Wilson Memorial, in its first season under head coach Tripp Franklin, has already impressed early on this season while Waynesboro is a program that seems to run its best in big races under coach Julie Stevens.
Stuarts Draft, Riverheads and Staunton may now have as much depth as some of the top-tier teams in the league, but each school does have some individual talent that could open some eyes this season.
As the year gets underway, here's a look at all six Shenandoah District girls cross country teams:
Fort Defiance
Entering his 31st season as the head coach of the Indians, Dave Stewart is excited about his group.
Abby Lane, Trinity Neff, Bethany Lang and Logan Braun all return as all-district and all-region runners.
Among the key newcomers for Fort are freshmen Claudia Ann Corbin, Taylor Cubbage and Avery Brown.
"We won the region championship last year and finished sixth at the state championship," Stewart said. "We felt like we didn’t perform to our max at the state championship. Whether or not we win the region championship, we expect to contend and want to advance to the state championship again with the goal of improving on our finish last year. If we seek to improve each race, these goals are very possible."
Riverheads
With a young roster, Riverheads will simply be aiming for improvement throughout the year.
Sierra Back, Audrey Wallace and Madeline Yowell are a trio of juniors leading the Gladiators.
Sophomore Maya Cypher, along with freshmen Kierstin Doyne and Cecilia Massie, round out the roster.
Staunton
Depth is certainly growing for Staunton and the team is hoping it results in more success.
The Storm have two seniors on this year's roster in Rose Gutterman and Mikalah Mowery.
The rest of the Staunton team consists of juniors Susannah Blanchard, Kendal Brown, Georgia Grande-Staton, Mia Hansen, Lindsay Strother and Reid Trybus, sophomores Ella Frye, Brook Loar and Josalyn Matthews, who is one of the better runners in the area, and freshmen Jordan Bell and Khlow Castillo.
Stuarts Draft
The lone member of the roster for Stuarts Draft this season will be a sophomore with potential.
Sophomore Hailey Cook will be the lone female runner for the Cougars and is improving weekly.
With Cook as the foundation, the Stuarts Draft program is aiming for significant growth in the future.
Waynesboro
Expectations are high this season for a Waynesboro team loaded with experience.
Lydia Kimmell, Naomi Blair, Sydney Hill, Cadence Boucher and Gillian Matherly make up a talented batch of returners for the Little Giants that gives the team hope to compete with Fort Defiance for the district title.
Freshman Emma Carver, meanwhile, is a freshman that is expected to have a major impact as well.
"Our girls team has the talent," Waynesboro head coach Julie Stevens said. "We were able to send two runners to regionals last season and we are setting the goal this season of sending the entire team."
Wilson Memorial
After finishing as the runner-up in the Shenandoah District and fifth in Region 3C a year ago, the Green Hornets are relying on a strong group of upperclassmen to propel them to better results this season.
Leading the way for Wilson is junior Quinn Franklin, who advanced to the VHSL Class 3 state meet a year ago, along with junior Cassidy Plautz and senior Becca Miller, who both ranked on the top 20 of the district.
The Hornets welcome nine total newcomers, including five freshman in Thea Frankln, Haven Cranford, Erika Cronk, Meghan Miller and Sydney Troxell, who will all contend for spots in the top five this season.
"We have several strong upperclassmen returning but overall, this is a very young team," Tripp Franklin said. "We have five freshmen and four sophomores who are all new. I expect these new runners, especially the freshmen, to have an immediate impact. The team as a whole is a collection of outstanding young women. I am thrilled to be coaching them and am very excited to see what they achieve this season."
