Led by one of the area's top talents, Fort Defiance dominated the Shenandoah District girls soccer scene a year ago and appears primed to do the same.
Ellie Cook, a James Madison commit, returns for the Indians and has been electric to start the year but there are several quality teams in the league.
Stuarts Draft is a squad looking to get back to its old ways this season, along with Staunton, while Wilson Memorial has been a quality rival to Fort.
The biggest competition for Fort, however, may come from the league's newest addition in Waynesboro, which was a top-two team in the Valley District each of the past two seasons and boasts a defense capable of causing fits.
Riverheads, meanwhile, is a team that struggled a year ago but has historically been a strong program. All in all, the league is filled with perennial contenders.
As the season gets in full swing, here's a look at all six of the league's teams:
Fort Defiance
In his second year as head coach, Erik Walker has reason to believe his squad could make a run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, but he insists his squad is simply focused on getting better.
Leading the way for the Indians is Cook (28 goals, six assists) along with Adriana Shields (six goals, nine assists) and Jessica Monroy-Ponce as the leaders.
There are a large number of newcomers for Fort this year, which graduated nine seniors from a team that went 13-1 with its lone loss in the regional title game.
"This will be a year for us to focus on growth and development," Walker said. "We are looking forward to getting better every day."
Riverheads
After winning just three games a year ago, Riverheads is aiming for growth.
The Gladiators are a young team, again, with eight freshmen on their roster this season, but also have some talented upperclassmen on the roster.
Dayton Moore, a volleyball standout in the fall, is a senior goalkeeper for the team while Kelsey Back and Charleigh Wheeler are the other two seniors.
With two wins already under its belt, Riverheads should see more success.
Staunton
Led by coach Windor Vaughan, a former standout player for Staunton, the Storm are aiming to compete for one of the top spots in the district this season.
Leading the way for Staunton will be standout junior Emma Shuey, who is one of the league's top scorers, along Aurora Schwaner as another key returner.
Mary Jones, Margaret Carbajal and Penelope Shelton are the lone seniors.
Despite a young and still relatively inexperienced roster, the Storm have one of the top talents and should have a chance to compete against anyone in 2022.
Stuarts Draft
Stuarts Draft has been a consistent contender under coach Bridget Lane and the team certainly has a chance to make a solid run at the Class 2 level this year.
Midfielder Allison Quick leads a talented senior class for the Cougars that includes Megan Paschall, Christina Santiago, Faith Ramsey, Leyton Price, Kaycee Linke and Johnna Hibbetts along with several other key newcomers.
As a team, the Cougars feature one of the more experienced rosters in the district and have enough talent to compete with most teams in Region 2B.
After an up-and-down campaign a year ago, Draft should be improved this year.
Waynesboro
Defense has been key for Waynesboro under coach Eli Moore and will remain so again this year with a talented, experienced roster that's among the area's best.
Seniors Kathya Flores-Reyes, Isabelle Brodeur, Norah Moore, Kathleen Ledford, Jaden Sprouse, Daniel Leiva and Madeline Frimmer lead the Little Giants.
There are plenty of talented underclassmen, too, for a team that finished as the Valley District runner-up a year ago and won the league title back in 2019.
Under Eli Moore, Waynesboro has built itself into one of the area's most solid programs in recent years and that trend looks to continue this season.
Wilson Memorial
After giving Fort Defiance quality competition a year ago, the Green Hornets will look to do the same this year but with a much younger roster than last season.
Addie Reich, a defender, is the lone senior for the Green Hornets this year.
Under veteran coach Kyle Congleton, Wilson has built itself into a team capable of rebuilding quickly and that looks to be the case this season for a team that has six freshmen on its roster and an abundance of inexperience in general.
Despite so many fresh faces, the Green Hornets make up a sound program that should make its way into the playoffs and possibly on a deep run this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.