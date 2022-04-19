Over the past few seasons, Fort Defiance has emerged as the Shenandoah District's premier girls tennis team behind a solid mix of talent and experience.
At one point in recent history, Wilson Memorial was that team. Before that, Riverheads had a strong period. So did Staunton at a previous time as well.
But the Indians, led by veteran coach John Edgecomb, have been the team to beat in recent seasons and it appears that could be the case again this year.
Throughout the league, there's improvement across the board. The Green Hornets are growing up quickly, Buffalo Gap has improved immensely, Waynesboro has looked strong at different points and Staunton is getting there.
As the season gets underway, here's a look at all seven teams:
Buffalo Gap
With a solid assortment of experience and young talent, Buffalo Gap is aiming to carry its steady improvement its shown in recent seasons into this year.
There are three seniors on the Bison roster in Emma Kate Maxwell, Emma Pultz and Isabel Rathburn that are, by far, the most experienced players.
Sophomores Avery Bradley and Emily Knight are the only other non-freshmen on the roster while Sierra Baker, Alexandra DiGrassie, Brianna Fitzgerald, Taylor Hassett, Krissa Price and Emily Roadcap make up a group of first-year players.
Fort Defiance
After an unbeaten season in district play a year ago before ultimately falling to Broadway in the Region 3C quarterfinals, Fort Defiance is seeking more.
The Indians have three key returners back on the ladder this season in Krisalyn Mooney (11-0), Hency Correa (10-1) and Logan Braun (8-3).
Key newcomers for Fort include senior Sara Wine, juniors Emma Hua, Kalen Murphy and Olivia Schuhmann and sophomore Sophia McCormick.
"With our mixture of returning players, combined with our new players, we hope to be a strong contender in the Shenandoah District," veteran Indians coach John Edgecomb said.
Riverheads
Led by veteran coach Reuben Siskin, Riverheads has built a quality program.
The Gladiators feature three seniors this season in Adasyn Hollinger, Claran Massie and Mackenzie Sacra and have one junior in Ailena Kwiecinski.
Sophomores Ashlyn Almarode, Brenna Collins and Makarah Hollinger, along with freshmen Madison Catlett and Marisa Duff, round out the Riverheads roster.
After a 6-4 campaign a year ago, the Gladiators will be a serious contender to win their region and make a run at the Class 1 level this season.
Staunton
There's plenty of enthusiasm around the Staunton program this season.
Coach Morgan Kimbrough has expressed optimism about her team, despite winning just two matches a year ago, and has a team loaded with depth.
The Storm feature five seniors this season in Supansa Buatum, Lauren Austin, Ryan Leach, Margaret Lowman and Caitlyn Rose and a trio of juniors in Anaya Green, Nevaeh Meidl and Jayden Miller.
The rest of the Staunton roster consists of sophomores Rebecca Austin, Susannah Blanchard, Gabrielle Edwards, Mia Hansen, Bridget Kane, Evelyn Leavitt and Chloe Norton, along with freshmen Raveya Childress, Alexis Harris, Felicity Jones and Previous Ojibe.
Stuarts Draft
After a winless campaign a year ago, Stuarts Draft is hoping for improvement.
The Cougars are now led by coach Joel Higham, who has coached the sport for over 19 years and led Patrick Henry-Roanoke to a Group 3A state title in 2004.
Sophomore Bethany Stevens is a key returner for Draft this season while freshmen Rachel Liu and Abby Piner are a pair of promising freshmen.
"Our focus is to get one more shot back than our opponents," Higham said. "We are a very young team, so we are learning about the game."
Waynesboro
Improvement hasn't already been shown by Waynesboro early this season.
The Little Giants didn't win a match last year, but have a solid roster this season that includes a pair of seniors in Kaelyn Strack and McKenzie Monterrozo.
Juniors Heather Morris, Natalie Reed and Emely Silva-Tejeda, sophomores Addison Copeland, Kira Doyne and Gillian Matherly and freshman Lydia Kimmell round out the rest of the roster for Waynesboro .
With three wins under their belt already this season, the Little Giants have improved majorly from a year ago and could surprise folks in the district.
Wilson Memorial
Led by coaches Chad Reed and Bill Fitzgibbon, Wilson Memorial has been a steady and consistent force in the Shenandoah District for nearly a decade.
But the Green Hornets are in a bit of a rebuild this year with one of the youngest rosters in the entire area — one that includes one senior in Ella Godette.
Junior Makaylee Hammer is the only other upperclassmen on the WMHS roster while sophomores Heidi Campbell, River Cranford and Grace Godette and freshmen G.G. Babral, Iris Chen, Lainey Forbus and Paige Nicholson round it out.
Despite its inexperience, Wilson has already won two matches this season and should improve quickly as the season moves along.
