It's not over yet, but it appears the Shenandoah District golf race may end up being decided pretty quickly this season.
Through the first half of the season, Wilson Memorial has been dominant as it has built a 39-stroke lead over Staunton in the district standings, which are compiled through a series of 18-hole matches throughout the regular season.
The regular season will quickly be winding down as the Green Hornets are mostly focused on nine-hole tune-ups to get their game sharp before postseason play, so the likelihood of any team derailing them appears far-fetched.
But that doesn't take away from the individual talent the league has to offer this season and it's evident early on.
As the years progresses, here's a look at all seven teams:
Buffalo Gap
At the Class 1 level, there's certainly potential for the Bison.
But Buffalo Gap lost some key pieces from a year ago, notably Elijah Trumbo, but have a talented group back.
Juniors Owen Campbell, Kasey Fitzgerald, Garrett Gregory, Lucas Knott and Lance Simmers are all on the course, along with talented freshman Dalton Coffey this season.
Fitzgerald is arguably the top golfer for the Bison, but the team will need to build more depth to compete collectively.
Fort Defiance
Filling the void of standout Christian Michael won't be easy.
But Fort Defiance brings back a young team that's a bit ahead of schedule with its play and could surprise folks.
Isaac Marshall and Hank Thompson have been among the key performers early on, along with sophomore Tyler Miller.
With just one senior in Marissa Styers this season, the future is bright for the Indians and head coach Scott Cash.
Riverheads
Sophomore JP Crawford is back after qualifying for the Virginia High School League Class 1 state tournament.
Led by him, the Gladiators are a team that is capable of reaching the state tournament collectively this season.
Senior Ailena Kwiecinski, junior Lincoln Harlow, sophomore Grady Campbell and freshman Tucker Harlow are all key.
Other impressive newcomers for Riverheads includes senior Dawson Brackman, sophomore Alex Nichols, juniors Trevor Lilley and Camden Huffer and Gabe Milo, another senior.
"We have a young and deep team that love playing golf and are great to work with," Riverheads fourth-year head coach Patrick Weller said. "Our program is on the upswing and headed in the right direction for sustained success."
Staunton
Veteran coach James Corbett has high hopes for his squad this season, led by a talented group of upperclassmen.
John Elam, a senior, is back for Staunton after earning Shenandoah District Player of the Year a season ago.
Mitchell Carr and Harrison Wallace are among the other key returners for a Storm team that has five seniors.
Freshman Max Becker is a key newcomer to watch this year.
"Returning a team of upperclassmen, we are expecting to compete for first in every event we play," Corbett said. "Our team should improve drastically as the season progresses."
Stuarts Draft
Stuarts Draft is simply aiming for improvement this season.
The Cougars have struggled to compete as a team in recent seasons, but have had a number of impressive individuals.
So far this season, Hayden Parkulo has been a top performer for Draft with scores in the lower 90s throughout the year.
But the Cougars feature a number of other golfers that are growing as well and this team should slowly get better.
Waynesboro
With a first-year head coach and the loss of some key pieces, the Waynesboro program is in a new era.
But John Hull, a former girls basketball coach at the school, is excited about the prospects of this year's team regardless.
Among the key returners is sophomore Jackson Darden and freshman Jack Straight while Landon Campbell, Carl Carson, Charles Haynes and Mandolyn Lantz make up the new faces.
With a combination of impressive returners and key newcomers, Hull thinks his team will improve as it plays.
"Right now, we are working really hard on the individual parts of the game and seeing improvement every day," Hull said. "To have so many newcomers to the team this year, including myself, I think we are doing great. We need to continue to play our strengths and manage the golf courses. I tell them everyday, 'This game is not about the person you are playing against. It's really only about how you are playing against par.' I think if we keep working hard and stay focused, we will accomplish the individual and team goals that we have set so far."
Wilson Memorial
The defending Shenandoah District champions may do it again with a team that is loaded with depth this season.
There are as many as five golfers who can shoot in the 80s for the Green Hornets, led by standout Chase Snyder.
Grant Wright is another big-time performer for Wilson while Cooper Brandy, Hunter Lamm, Conner Miller and Kierstyn Pierce also have stepped up and Chase Roane is slowly improving.
With two of the top golfers in the league leading the way, the Green Hornets are on their way to another league title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.