Even with the area's best player in the circle and an experienced lineup around her, Fort Defiance has dealt with plenty of tight games early this season.
And while the Indians are the favorite to win the Shenandoah District again this season, there are several of high-quality teams throughout the league in 2022.
Stuarts Draft is loaded with talent and has a versatile standout in McKenzie Tillman that's capable of putting the team on her back in big-game situations.
Riverheads has plenty of power at the plate and has traditionally played the Indians tight, Buffalo Gap had a historic run a year ago that's built confidence within the program and Wilson Memorial will improve as the year goes along.
Even Waynesboro and Staunton, two teams that have struggled mightily in recent years, have shown significant progress through the first month this year.
While the Indians, undoubtedly, remain the favorite to win the district again this season, there are a handful of teams capable of making deep playoff runs.
In Class 1, Riverheads and Buffalo Gap have legitimate shots at reaching the state tournament. In Class 2, Stuarts Draft is a contender to win Region 2B.
And in Class 3, although Fort Defiance looks like the most likely team to give Rustburg a shot, Wilson Memorial's capable of a late-season surge itself.
As the season gets going, here's a look at all seven teams
Buffalo Gap
After reaching the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament a year ago, Buffalo Gap is dealing with plenty of change on its team this season.
Led by first-year coach Holly Desper, a former BGHS standout herself, the Bison feature just three seniors in Tea Judy, Paige Fix and Abbie Michael this season.
Among the key underclassmen for the Bison are sophomore Caroline Alger, who is the younger sister of former BGHS standout pitcher Kate Alger from 2021.
While Gap is young and still relatively inexperienced at key spots, they've proved early on this season that they'll be a tough opponent at the Class 1 level.
Fort Defiance
As the most experienced team in the league, expectations are high for an unbeaten Fort Defiance team that features nine seniors on its roster this season.
Penn State signee Lilian Berry highlights a loaded senior class that also features the likes of Kiersten Ransome, Savannah Goodloe, Lindsay Atkins, Allison Sheets, Courtney Begoon, Brooklyn Davis, McKenna Mace and Brooke Atkins.
Junior Baylee Blalock and Abigail Campbell, along with sophomores Tianna Lambert and Laura Brown, also play a key role for the Indians this season.
After reaching the Region 3C title game a year ago, Fort has its sights set on making it a step further this year and getting into the VHSL Class 3 tournament.
Riverheads
Dealing with several COVID disruptions and losing four games by one run apiece, the 2021 season was ultimately an up-and-down campaign for Riverheads.
But the Gladiators return significant talent back this season, led by starting catcher Cheyenne Deming (.640 avg, one homer, eight RBIs), third baseman Alexis Davis (.524 avg., one homer, five RBIs), shortstop Pearl Bass and first baseman Samantha Charles from a team that went 4-6 a season ago.
Among the key newcomers for the Gladiators are juniors Destiny Good and Olivia Lyszaz, along with sophomore outfielder Maggie Robertson.
"Preparation in the offseason was evident by watching the players confidence and determination to have a turnaround season," Riverheads third-year coach Mike Walters said. "The players come into the 2022 season with a purpose, they’re fundamentally solid and with a fun, positive attitude. Most importantly, they get to play the game they love in its entirety this season."
Staunton
Staunton didn't win a game last season and has yet to earn a victory this year, but the amount of experience on this roster gives the Storm a chance.
Ta'Nia Fields, Shellie Simonetti, Kellsye Miller, Sara Lotts, Emysja Caul, Camdyn West, Serenity Bunch and Alexis Toliver make up an eight-player senior class.
There are a trio of juniors on the roster in Amelia Hicks, Deasiah Hankins and Kriston Parr, a sophomore in O'Livia Pittman and four freshmen in Tehya Mills, Juliana Tovar, Grace Joyner and Grace Coyner to round out the roster.
Although it's been a struggle for the Storm, there's reason for optimism.
Stuarts Draft
Led by junior infielder/pitcher McKenzie Tillman, Stuarts Draft may be Fort Defiance's biggest threat to win the Shenandoah District this season.
The Cougars, led by coach Robbie Tillman, have an experienced and talented roster that also includes juniors Gracie Martin and Amelia Bartley, senior Katilyn Weaver and sophomores Emma Willis, Emberly Coffey and Allie Brooks.
Juniors Ivy Miller and Julia Smith and freshmen Maddie Mason, Harley Marshall, Alyssa Bower and Tarynn Morris make up the rest of the Draft roster this year.
With a deep, talented roster that has plenty of experience playing together, the Cougars are a contender in the district and also in Region 2B this season.
Waynesboro
Waynesboro is another program that has struggled in recent years, but have shown steady progress throughout last year and into the first half of 2022.
The Little Giants feature four seniors in Kelsie Mejia, Chakayla Morris, Rebecca Campbell and Mariella Ruiz but have plenty of intriguing young pieces, too.
Juniors Le'ondra Eubanks, Madison Graham and Madison Spradlin, sophomores Ashley Martinez, Jakiah Tucker and Kaitlin Frenger and freshmen Kelly Griffith, Kyleigh Staton, Lani Massarella and Sierra Sloat make up the rest of the roster.
Although Waynesboro may not contend for a title, improvement is expected.
Wilson Memorial
It's been a disappointing start for Wilson Memorial under first-year coach Bobby Humphrey, but the Green Hornets are loaded with veteran players this season.
Seniors Kendall Eavey, Reagan Frazier, Rachel Baucom, Ashlynn Ross and McKinley Davis lead the way for Wilson, which is powerful at the plate.
Juniors Jayden Glass, Schyler Snead and Kailyn Ketchum, sophomore Elise Bradley and freshman Caylee Stevens make up the rest of the WMHS roster.
With experience and strength at the plate, Wilson is capable of a turnaround.
