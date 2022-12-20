There may not be a district as competitive in wrestling as Shenandoah this season.
Riverheads has quietly built itself into one of the best teams in Class 1 over the past few years while Wilson Memorial is a program that seems to reload every single season.
Stuarts Draft is led by a veteran, well-versed head coach in Abe Mikell, Fort Defiance has looked promising early on this year and Buffalo Gap is trending in a positive direction.
At Waynesboro, things are improving as well and Staunton always has a solid squad.
Overall, from top to bottom, the league is filled with talented teams with potential.
Whether it be individual state champions, which this league is likely to produce plenty of this season, or team success, the Shenandoah District should be highly competitive.
As we head into the holiday break, here’s a look at all seven of the league’s teams:
Buffalo Gap
Entering year No. 5 under head coach A.J. Dobzeniecki, Buffalo Gap is on the rise.
The Bison have put together historic amounts of success at the Class 1 level in recent years and Dobzeniecki, a former Staunton High wrestler himself, said the goal is similar success.
That may be easier said than done for Gap, which is forced to replace Mark Yoder, Bryce Hildebrand, Hunter Cline and Nathan Wilcher — all state qualifiers from a season ago.
But the Bison have plenty of returners, too, in Dalton Ashley (132), Tucker Smiley (120/126), Caleb Yoder (138), Colby Yeago (165/175), Jeffery Hildebrand (175), Ryan Shiflet (190) and Jacob Carter, who was fourth as a Class 1 heavyweight last year.
Among the most promising newcomers for Buffalo Gap, meanwhile are sophomores Tristan Clark (150), Elijah Wilcher (215), Cole Reed (144) and Austin Grove (132).
“We have a great group of kids returning and coming into the lineup this year that are young and ready to compete against the best in the state,” Dobzeniecki said. “The kids bought in during the offseason and preseason and made great strides from last year. They just have to trust the process during the season. Once we do that, we can make history.”
Fort Defiance
One of the sleepers of the league this season could be Fort Defiance.
The Indians are relatively young after finishing top 10 in Class 3 a season ago, but have hopes of experiencing similar types of success this year with a roster filled with talent.
Wyatt Fitzgerald (113), Ty Thornton (120), Coy Brown (152) and Jesse Cook (285) are all gone from the roster after reaching the VHSL Class 3 state tournament a year ago for Fort.
But among the key returners that are expected to step up throughout this season are Landon Yoder (132), Alex McLaren (144/150), Aaron Bailey (190/215), Chase Hite (138), Nate Smoker (157/165), Naason Morrow (157/165) and Joel Whitecotton (215/285).
The Indians have plenty of promising new faces that have been impressive early, too, in Frank Kinzer (113/120), Jacob Shifflett (120/126), Kaden Estep (126), Skylar Golaschevsky (126), Landyn Rose (144), Adam Wimer (150) and Montana Nuckols (190).
“We are filled with excited youth who are battling together to get better,” Fort Defiance 10th-year head coach Gary Kinzer said. “Our dynamic veterans lead the team with passion for the sport and a drive to get the most out of their teammates and themselves.
Riverheads
It’s no secret how successful Riverheads has been in recent seasons at the state level.
And with a roster loaded with experience this year, that should be the case once again.
Riverheads loses three-time state champion Jude Robson, along with medalist Bo Smith, but the rest of the roster is still intact and that makes the Gladiators loaded again this season.
Jesse Oldham (106), Evan Annese (132), Jake Yowell (126), Ethan Eppard (138), Caleb Ramsey (132), Jax Allebaugh (150), Colby Cash (157), Noah Ross (157), Cody Cash (165), Davis Austin (165), Luke Bryant (190) and Kobe Ayers (285) are all back after big years.
Among the key newcomers that will find success early are Mariah Roberts (!13), Preston McCauley (120), Jacob Johnson (144), Logan Drumheller (175) and Conner Hagberg (215).
With a loaded roster and an experienced head coach, a state title is a real possibility.
“We plan on competing in Northern Virginia and Pennsylvania with the top talent in the region,” Riverheads 10th-year head coach Scott Swats said. “Hope this makes us better from week to week in preparation for the state tournament.”
Staunton
After much success in his first season as the head football coach at Staunton, Michael Bell hopes his 10th season leading the Storm on the wrestling mat finds similar results.
Staunton brings back several key returners this season in Lain Strickland (144), Chavieon Strother (138), Dale Leslie (165), Deshawn Shifflette (215) and Landon Dove (138).
Although the team is relatively young, the newcomers have shown promise early on, too.
Seniors Landyn Jordan (190) and William Golden (132) both made their debut this season.
Bell said he expects the Storm to be wrestling their best by the end of the season, and insisted that his team must be locked in on a consistent basis to find long-term success.
“We are only going to improve if the people we are working with improve,” said Bell, a Staunton High alum. “It’s our job to make each other better.”
Stuarts Draft
Stuarts Draft head coach Abe Mikell doesn’t hide the fact that his team may be in a rebuild.
The Cougars are one of the area’s youngest teams, featuring just four upperclassmen.
But there’s plenty of talent, including a large batch of eighth graders in the JV program, that has Mikell feeling rejuvenated and optimistic about the future of the program as a whole.
Mason Graber, a heavyweight wrestler, is the lone senior for Draft and takes on the difficult task of replacing last year’s Region 2B champion in Jayson Williams while juniors Cole Bartels (132), Chris Dray (157) and Chris Fix (175) are the other three returners.
Arguably the most impressive Cougars newcomer is 165-pound freshman Ladon Shifflett.
Despite its youth, Draft is a team that should get better as the season moves along.
“We're a very young team with only four upperclassmen,” Mikell said. “The goal is to simply get better every week. We have a large group of eighth graders, so our future is bright.”
Waynesboro
Veteran head coach Rick Palmer is hoping to guide some individuals to state success.
In his 20th year, the Waynesboro head coach has another young team this season.
The Little Giants have to replace two key wrestlers from a year ago in Seth Showalter (145) and Ian Johnson (285), but do bring back a couple with potential for deep postseason runs.
Arguably the biggest returner is sophomore 106-pounder Dylan Divver, who was an All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 3C performer a year ago and reached states.
With Divver, along with others back, the Little Giants are aiming for even more success.
“We have a very young team with lots of raw talent,” Palmer said. “If we can keep the wrestlers focused and in the room, we should make some waves. My assistant coach, former Albemarle head coach Donnell Hopkins has a massive amount of experience and adds the missing link to the puzzle. We expect good things this year.”
Wilson Memorial
In his 13th season coaching Wilson Memorial, Chris Robinson has built quite the program.
The Green Hornets have quietly emerged as one of the area’s best teams in recent years.
And despite having to replace key pieces in Brian Habel (138), Noah Campbell (182) and Trevor Calvert (195) this season, there’s reason to believe Wilson will be strong again.
Among the biggest reasons are the returners in Cooper Brandt (106), Brayden Estes (132/138), Braeden McDaniel (132/138), CJ Robinson (190) and Kyle Wingfield (215).
Alex Jordan, meanwhile, is a 175-pound junior that should bring success for the Hornets.
With another talented roster in hand, Wilson should be in contention for a Region 3C title.
“The team is working hard,” Robinson said. “We are looking forward to a great season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.