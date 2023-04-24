Senior midfielder Adriana Shields had quite the night night, scoring all three goals as Fort Defiance battled to a 3-3 draw with Shenandoah District girls soccer foe Staunton at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Senior Emma Shuey, sophomore Catherine Campbell, and senior Chloe Mason scored the three goals for the Storm in the draw.
The Indians (2-4-3, 0-2-2 Shenandoah) are back in action Tuesday at district opponent Stuarts Draft, while Staunton (5-2-2, 1-1-2) will take on district foe Riverheads at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg on Monday.
