Once again, Turner Ashby will have a new boys basketball coach.
For the fifth time in as many seasons, the Knights are searching for someone to lead their boys basketball program after the school announced Brandon Shields resignation as the program's head coach through a press release on Monday.
The announcement, which was sent to local media by Turner Ashby first-year athletic director Donnie Coleman, declared the move "effective immediately."
"The current coaching staff will continue to operate the basketball program during off-season workouts," the statement said. "A decision regarding the team’s interim head coach will be made over the next few weeks."
Shields, who previously coached at Central and was a standout for the Knights as a player from 2001-2003, took over as the program's head coach in June of 2020 for Bryan Mathews, who left to be an assistant at Bridgewater College.
A 2003 Turner Ashby graduate, Shields ranks in the top 10 in points scored for the program and is in the top five for both assists and steals.
In his one year as the program's head coach, the Knights went just 1-7 but had a thrilling 54-43 overtime over Broadway in the Valley District tournament.
That victory sent TA to the regional playoffs for the first time since 2012.
Now, the Knights will be in a familiar position of finding a new coach.
Turner Ashby did not give a reason for the resignation in the release and Shields did not return texts to the Daily News-Record on Monday.
if what I'm hearing about this guy is true, being out of a coaching job is the least of his problems.
