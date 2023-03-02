After guiding his team to a Bull Run and Region 2B title, Madison County 6-foot junior guard Bryce Breeden has been named the Region 2B Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Breeden’s teammate, 5-foot-10 junior guard Seth McLearen, joined him on the All-Region first team, while Strasburg junior Walker Conrad, East Rockingham junior Kain Shifflett, Clarke County’s Will Booker, who is also a junior, and his teammate, Moses Day, all earned spots as well. Buckingham County senior KT Williams and Stuarts Draft standout sophomore forward Donovan Jenkins were the last two first-team honorees.
On the second team were Christian Lentz, a junior from Luray, and standout versatile senior forward Xavier Butler of East Rockingham, along with Page County senior shooting guard Jacob Williams and Clarke County’s speedy junior guard Louis Marino.
Other second-team selections included Central’s Jake Boyce, a senior, and three juniors in Strasburg’s Griffin Carter, Madison’s Billy Acton, and Buckingham’s Zahir Chambers.
