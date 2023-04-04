Another strong offensive showing and four errors from the home team helped Spotswood coast to a 21-4 non-district baseball rout of Staunton inside Moxie Stadium at Gypsy Hill Park on Monday.
Led by senior Trevor Shifflett, who finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs, the Trailblazers pounded out 12 hits, including two from sophomore Brady Hoover in the win.
Hoover also had a team-high three RBIs, and pitched the first three innings. He gave up two unearned runs on two hits and zero walks and struck out four before being relieved by junior Champ Crummett, who closed out the five-inning run-rule contest.
Hayden Lam, a junior, added two hits, a run scored, and an RBI for Spotswood, while sophomore Jackson Moyer and senior Kane Scafidi each had a two-run single, and Camden Blank, a freshman, finished with a single, a run scored, and three RBIs.
Also chipping in was sophomore Andrew O’Brien with a hit.
For the winless Storm, sophomore Toby Oakes had an RBI single, while seniors Will Golden and Job Harrell added one hit each.
The Trailblazers (3-4) are back in action Thursday at non-district rival Fort Defiance, while the Storm (0-4) opened up Shenandoah District play at home against Wilson Memorial on Thursday.
