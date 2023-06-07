On Monday, Turner Ashby junior shortstop Kendall Simmers was named the Region 3C Player of the Year.
Simmers, a versatile and flashy middle infielder who brings pop and consistency at the plate, was named the league’s player of the year after previously earning Valley District Co-Player of the Year.
In the district, she shared that honor with sophomore teammate Reaghan Warner, who was also named to the All-Region 3C first team as an outfielder, along with teammate Kaydence Williams, a freshman standout outfielder for the Knights, and sophomore designated player Molly Griffin.
Broadway freshman ace Lilah Deavers and junior outfielder Jasmine Gett were also recognized on the first team, while Fort Defiance sophomore Sara Turner was a first-team choice at third base.
Spotswood junior Taelor Ware, a two-way standout, was a first-team at-large selection.
There were a number of locals on the second team as TA was represented by junior first baseman Harleigh Propst, junior second baseman Lily Moyers, junior pitcher Haley Lambert, and sophomore pitcher Natalie Wisman, while Broadway junior Taylor Suters was an at-large selection.
Wilson Memorial sophomore Katelyn Harman was honored as the second-team shortstop, while Spotswood was represented by sophomore catcher Charley Bentley, senior outfielder Brooke Morris and sophomore flex Addyson Moats.
Charley Bentley also made 2nd team
