Simms Living Up To The Name For Staunton

STAUNTON — Scoring comes naturally to Prodigy Simms.
But how could it not with such a unique name?
The 5-foot-11 silky-smooth guard for Staunton has been on the varsity team since he was a freshman, showcasing his talent early on as a smooth bucket-getter with handles.
But then, the summer of 2022 happened, and after months of work in the gym, the junior emerged as a new player.
“Prodigy has always been a natural scorer, but the work he put in this offseason has shown,” said Manny Chapman, one of Simms’ backcourt mates. “No one in the area can guard him 1-on-1. His offensive aggressiveness opens up opportunities for the rest of the season.”
That’s where Simms has seen his game grow the most.
His IQ on the court has increased, and he said his understanding of how to find the open man when his shot isn’t there has grown to a level that’s made him effective.
“I’m definitely a scorer, but I enjoy creating opportunities for my teammates, whether it’s an alley to [Storm forward] Maaliah [Cabell] or kicking to the wing,” Simms said.
Simms doesn’t consider himself a vocal leader, necessarily.
Instead, he said he tries to lead by example.
It’s worked, with Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens praising his junior guard for the ability to impact the game in several ways that go beyond the boxscore numbers.
“Prodigy is a player all coaches want,” Mickens said. “He is a player that can give you 20 [points], but can also create for his teammates. He is a very good on-ball defender who gets his hands on many balls.”
Like any natural hooper, Simms has a savage mentality on the court.
When the game is on the line, the junior guard wants to make the big play for the Storm — however that may be.
“I enjoy shifting the momentum of the game to our advantage,” Simms said. “I’ve also come to learn the importance of defense over the years. I believe I’ve been a force defensively as well.”
The word prodigy is defined as “a person, especially a young one, endowed with exceptional qualities or abilities.”
And for the 5-foot-11 hooper out of Staunton, a month in the gym has proven that he can live up to his name.
“He has spent hours in the gym perfecting his craft,” Mickens said. “He is a true gym rat. We have to make him go home sometimes. He continues to get better every day and continues to want to make his teammates better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.