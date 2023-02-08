STAUNTON — It wasn't always pretty, but it got the job done.
Staunton survived a second-half surge from area rival Buffalo Gap to come out with a 55-49 victory and maintain first place in the Shenandoah District boys basketball standings Tuesday in Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
The Bison outscored the Storm 31-24 in the second half to make it a close game down the stretch, but Staunton got enough stops to hold on.
"A win is a win," Storm head coach Terrell Mickens said. "We came out hot. I thought we cooled off. I think we missed five or six shots to start the [third] quarter and they were inching, inching back. I thought we did a good job of settling down and started getting back in our groove and got a little complacent in the third quarter."
Staunton (16-4, 9-1 Shenandoah), which has now won 10 of its last 11, was led by junior guard Prodigy Simms with 20 points, including 12 in the opening quarter, and junior guard Manny Chapman with 17.
Chapman also had a huge steal late in the game to help seal the win.
"Prodigy we know, he's there for the big moments," Mickens said. "He hit a couple of big shots there that, I thought, took the momentum back in the game and we are glad he's on our team."
Simms wanted to win this game because of prior matchups against the Bison, who have been one of the area's better teams in recent years.
"We didn't want to lose this game, because of districts and regionals," Simms said. "Buffalo Gap came in these past two years and beat us at home and we didn't want that to happen again, so we came out with energy and we came out on top."
Meanwhile, for Buffalo Gap (12-9, 5-6 Shenandoah), this game was a measuring cup game for them to get themselves ready for the Region 1B tournament in a few weeks, while Staunton will compete in Region 3C.
"We just talked to our guys about it isn't just about this game," Gap head coach Chad Ward said. "For us, we are set in our spot in the region, so the pressure is off of us … We talk to our guys about who we are for the rest of the season as opposed to this night. Staunton is similar to some of the teams that we are going to see in the first round and the second round, so we wanted to get our heads together and make sure what we want to do against teams like this and trial and error some things."
Senior forward Micah Canterbury led the Bison with 16 points, while senior guard Bennett Bowers added a well-earned 14 points as Staunton played a solid box-and-one half-court defense against him in the contest.
Both teams return to action Friday, with Staunton traveling to Fort Defiance, while the Bison will host Stuarts Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.