ELKTON — It's no secret the impact Margo Fox had at East Rockingham.
The 2022 ERHS graduate, who is currently a freshman beach volleyball player at Lynchburg College, was one of the area's best on the court throughout her prep career.
Naturally, she carried the load offensively for the Eagles at times and she was the player that came up with the biggest kills in clutch moments.
So, entering this season, East Rock second-year head coach Jonathan Williams acknowledged the tall task his team would face this year in replacing Fox on the court — and off of it.
He admitted not one single player could do so, but maybe a collective effort would get the job done.
Turns out, Kate Simpkins has played a key role in being part of the solution.
“After last year, I was always looking up to Margo," Simpkins said. "When she left, I was like, ‘OK. We need a leader. I need to step up and play my best this year.’”
Simpkins, a 5-foot-7 junior outside hitter, has indeed stepped up in a major way.
After seeing time last year as a sophomore and playing a key role throughout a run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals, Simpkins built off that experience, grew from it and stepped into an even bigger position this season.
“She’s been really good this year," ERHS setter Madelyn Williams said. "She's really stepped into the shoes that she needed to fill and she’s doing everything she needs to do.”
The emergence of Simpkins as a reliable weapon has given Madelyn Williams the confident to give her the ball in clutch moments late in a set or a match.
That was on full display in the Region 2B title match against Luray with Simpkins registering a couple key kills, along with sophomore Alliyah McNair, to help the Eagles win.
“Definitely our coaches have helped me so much," Simpkins said about the key to her growth. "I could not be where I am today without [Jonathan Williams] and [assistant coach] Anthony [Devantier]. These girls are just so uplifting and we all want to see each other do our best. That’s really what has gotten us this far.”
As the Eagles now get set to host Bruton in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals on Saturday at 5 p.m., it's impressive they're doing so without the play of Fox.
But thanks to players like Simpkins, along with several others, a collective effort has carried East Rockingham to a highly successful season once again.
And the Eagles are well aware they'll need more out Simpkins down the stretch if they hope to continue their special run.
“Kate, coming in, she played a pretty significant role last year," Jonathan Williams said. "But behind Margo Fox, it wasn’t as significant. She had to replace that role this year and she’s been able to mentally prepare herself for that. She’s done a great job. Physically as a hitter and then mentally, being that primary outside hitter to go to, that’s Kate.”
