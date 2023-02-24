Sipe Is Core Piece Of East Rock's Future

ELKTON — There was improvement across the board for East Rockingham girls basketball this season, despite its record.
On paper, one may see a record below .500 or get caught up in some of the blowout losses to the area's top teams.
But when you go game by game, player by player, and, more importantly, watch the Eagles in person, the program's growth this season provided a reason for future optimism.
Lauren Townsend was one reason why, as a junior first-team All-Bull Run District point guard that holds an offer from Eastern Mennonite.
So is 6-foot-1 sophomore center Haley Lucas, who has the type of potential that could make her a force in the years to come.
But one player who went a bit under the radar for East Rock but quietly emerged as a solid all-around player herself was Reagan Sipe.
The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard had solid efforts on both ends of the court, showing off a prolific scoring ability and getting to the rim.
"I feel like my role is to work hard on both ends of the court," Sipe said. "If shots aren't falling, I try to swing the ball to my teammates."
That's one of the most encouraging parts about these young Eagles, who lost just three seniors from this roster, heading into next year.
The players are unselfish, and it shows when they take the court.
"Everyone has a role in the way we play," Townsend said. "When driving to the basket it's very important to get the defense to pinch in, then you have Reagan to kick out to for a shot."
That's where Sipe's scoring primarily came from, as she developed a solid 3-point shot but also could get to the line.
All in all, she and Townsend form a backcourt that could be a force.
"Reagan has evolved into a perimeter scoring threat and is solid from the foul line," Comer said. "She provides length on the perimeter and the ability to get to the basket."
Looking back on the year, folks will say East Rock struggled again.
But that couldn't be further from the truth for a program that reached the regional tournament and made itself relevant again.
And with players like Sipe and several others leading the way, there's no reason to think the Eagles won't keep improving next season.
"I really try to be consistent in scoring each game," Sipe said. "I try to work hard and lead by example."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.