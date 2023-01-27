LEXINGTON — With a nod to his uncle written on his arms, Jackson Wells executed a quick pin to capture the 165-point title before pointing to the sky with emotion in his eyes.
The Broadway junior had lost his uncle, Clayton Matthews, a former James Madison football player and the son of longtime Dukes head coach Mickey Matthews, back in June to a hemorrhagic stroke caused by a sudden spike in blood pressure. He was 40.
On Thursday, Wells captured his third consecutive Valley District title convincingly to highlight six individual wins for the Gobblers, and he did so with "CMATT" written on his arms.
The nod to his uncle brought emotion, but the win brought motivation for weeks to come.
"There's always room for improvement," said Wells, who improved to 9-0 with the district championship. "But overall, everything could have been a little more clean. There will always be room to grow, and I'll always be hard on myself. I just want to improve in every aspect."
Wells was one of six wrestlers to capture a district crown for Broadway — the most of any school — joining teammates Timothy Phillips (106), Jesse Miller (132), Feodor Dronov (144), Aidan Wimer (190), and Drake Garrison (215), but Rockbridge County captured the team title.
The Wildcats edged the Gobblers by half a point, 186.5-186, to win the district title. Turner Ashby was just a little behind in third with 170.5 points, while Spotswood (66) finished fourth.
"Our key starters did really well," BHS head coach Brian Phillips said. "I can't complain about any of them. We really didn't have too many kids who got upset. We had six champions, so I can't complain."
Rockbridge 175-pounder Brice Hall, who celebrated his 100th win after a semifinal victory before pinning Turner Ashby's Dalton Ray for the title, was named the league's Wrestler of the Year.
RCHS first-year head coach Mike Wood, previously an assistant with the program, was Coach of the Year.
"It's a team effort," Wood said. "It's nice to win. We knew we had to get bonus points, which we did. We had a couple of guys who had to come through, and some did in unexpected ways."
Turner Ashby had four individual winners, with Hunter Blosser (113), Jay Bowman (126), Nate Wilkins (138), and Kevin Knight (285) all bringing home gold in their respective weight classes.
Bowman's win was just a minor step toward his ultimate goal of capturing a state ring.
"Having another district title isn't worth much to me," said Bowman, a junior who has now won two district crowns. "I'd rather have that state title. That's what I'm looking forward to."
At this time of the year, the focus on the state tournament is inevitable for any wrestler.
But as any coach will tell you, taking care of business and staying focused is the biggest key.
"It feels good, really good," said Blosser, who defeated Broadway's Evan Runion 14-3. "I worked hard for this. It all gets serious now at this level. This is what matters the most."
The heavyweight Knight took care of business in his match most impressively for TA.
The senior pinned Broadway's Dalton Fulk in 20 seconds to capture his second district crown — he won the 220-pound class last year — and took another step toward his end plan.
"That was the goal," Knight said. "I wanted to get it done quick."
Like many of the wrestlers on Thursday, Knight has had experience already at the state level.
Last year was his first trip to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championships in Salem, and with that experience in the back of his mind, he's confident about the weeks ahead.
"Last year, I was a light kid, and I went in there against some bigger kids," Knight said. "I just went in there and fought. This year, I'm carrying that experience over into the postseason. Since it's my last year and everything, I just want to go out and get that state championship."
One of the biggest wins of the day came for Spotswood junior Owen Hartman.
The 150-pounder had never captured a district title before in his career after following in the footsteps of his two older brothers — former Spotswood standouts Zach and Josh.
But on Thursday, he pulled off a massive upset as he defeated Rockbridge County standout Zeke Mohr in a shocker that excited his teammates, coaches, and peers.
"It just felt good to go in and win a district championship after all the hard work I put in over the offseason," Hartman said. "It's hundreds of hours of hard work going into this medal."
Rockbridge's Ryan Maxwell (120), Thomas Maxwell (157), and Hall were the other winners individual winners.
The top three from each weight class will advance to the Region 3C championships on Feb. 4.
"We've worked all season for this," Dronov said. "Everyone has. I'm excited to keep going."
Drake Garrison, the 220-pound champion for the Gobblers, said Thursday's match was fun because of the familiarity.
While he has his attention focused on some offseason tournaments that he hopes will continue to increase his exposure for the next level, Garrison admitted he feels confident about his potential.
"It goes in waves," Garrison said. "I felt really good today, and I feel like I'm getting better through the season. I just go out there and wrestle my match. You can't worry about who you're wrestling, or what they do. The big thing is having fun. That's always important for me."
Before his match in the championship round, Wells spent an extended amount of time walking back and forth along the edge of the right mat, headphones on and head bouncing in a rhythm.
It's a routine the junior standout has done often throughout his wrestling career, dating back to his elementary days, but one that's been vital as he locks in for the postseason.
"It's something I've been doing for a long time," Well said about the pre-match ritual. "I used to get really nervous before matches, so I just put the music in my ears and block out everyone else and pretend it's just me and the other guy in the gym and no one is watching. It doesn't matter what happens. That's how I am going to handle every match moving forward."
Just Wells and the opponent in the gym — that's how he envisioned it on Thursday in a win.
Looking toward the sky, he honored the man who helped get him there.
And as he moves forward, he's hopeful his uncle can help earn him a few more down the road.
"Now is the time of the year where people who started off hot start to let loose, not work as hard," Wells said. "That's where you find the edge on people. You have to give it 110 percent every day and if you give it your all, you'll have an edge over all the people who aren't working as hard. That's how I approach this time of the year, and how I'll continue to approach it."
