QUICKSBURG — It was a typical Macy Smith play, but it meant much more this time.
The Strasburg junior stole the ball and made a layup to score her 1,000th career point during the Rams' 46-43 Bull Run District girls basketball road win over Mountain View on Tuesday.
As soon as she scored, Smith began crying. The game was stopped to give her the game ball as she celebrated with family and teammates.
"It's crazy because I've been dreaming of this since COVID," Smith said. "I made a list of goals that I wanted to accomplish when I started high school, and this was one of them. I started crying because it just meant that much to me. And I do it for God, and he came through."
Strasburg head coach Darin Jenkins said he was proud of what Smith accomplished.
"Obviously, it's well-deserved," Jenkins said. "She's put in the time. She continues to put in the time. This is not going to stop her. She'll find another goal that she wants to accomplish, and she'll put her mind to it — and she'll go do it. I'm extremely proud of her. She's one heck of a basketball player and an even better person. It's always nice for other peers to see that, 'Hey, when you do put in the time, and you work hard, this is what can happen.' I'm just happy for her. I'm happy for our team."
There was a good crowd on hand, especially on the Strasburg side of the bleachers. Central's girls basketball players were at the game, as was Sherando senior girls basketball player Grace Burke who cheered on Smith when she achieved the milestone. The Central players and head coach Ashleigh Fletcher even chanted Smith's name after she reached the milestone. MVHS head coach Jeff Burner and his players and staff also gave her a round of applause when she scored her 1,000th point.
"The support that I have means a lot to me," Smith said. "It means a lot to have all three [Shenandoah County] schools come together and support one person."
Burner said he greatly respects Smith, her game, and this accomplishment.
"What I respect about her is the way she plays," Burner said of Smith. "She plays with class. She's a good sportsman. She's just a tough kid; she does things the right way and plays hard. Congratulations to her. I'm glad that she had that accomplishment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.