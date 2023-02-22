STRASBURG — It was a unique, career-best night for Strasburg standout sophomore Macy Smith, the Bull Run District Player of the Year.
Smith led the second-seeded Rams with a career-high 34 points en route to their wire-to-wire 51-37 win over No. 7 East Rockingham in the Region 2B girls basketball quarterfinals on Tuesday at Strasburg High School.
Strasburg had the Eagles on the ropes from the opening tip, outscoring them 25-9 in the first half.
Rams head coach Darin Jenkins felt their defensive effort in the first half was as good as they’ve played all season.
“Any time you can hold somebody to nine points is pretty impressive,” Jenkins said. “I thought we boxed out well and we focused on the defensive side of the ball. We thought an effort like that was what it was going to take tonight.”
Jenkins described Smith as the team’s “quarterback” who does a lot for them. He said Smith deserves everything that comes to her for the person she is on and off the court.
“Besides just being a great basketball player, she’s just a great person and a great leader,” Jenkins said. “Her teammates respect her, she works her tail off every day in practice. [She’s] the first one here and last one to leave. She does all the little things.”
Smith said she knows the amount of effort she puts in to reach her level and is grateful for her on-court abilities that were on full display Tuesday.
“I work hard for it,” Smith said. “It just gives me a lot of confidence going into the playoffs knowing that I can shoot the ball. I just give all glory to God, because he gave me this gift.”
Before the game, Jenkins talked to his team about starting strong.
They thought if they could get out to a big lead early, it would give them the confidence they needed to win.
“We went out, executed well in the first half and were able to do that,” Jenkins said. “I think it was very important.”
For Smith, she said defense and energy are what win games.
“How you start is how you finish,” Smith said. “Defense wins championships, and that’s what we’re playing for.”
Jenkins felt the Eagles put more pressure on them in the second half. At the same time, he felt his team didn’t come out with the same first-half intensity.
With their season on the line, Jenkins knew the Eagles wouldn’t go away quietly and attributes part of his team’s subpar third quarter to being comfortable with the lead.
“You go sit down for a while and you lose that momentum,” Jenkins said. “It’s hard to recapture it and our third quarters haven’t been good for us all year. We’ve been trying to get better at that and we’re just going to keep working until it works out for us.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles (9-15), their season ends in the quarterfinals.
Nine of 12 East Rock players put up points, led by Kaicey Foltz, Reagan Sipe, and Sierra Custer, with six points each.
East Rock head coach Paul Comer preached how proud he was of his girls and said that one season doesn’t define them.
He said his seniors have been through a lot, and he is proud of their contributions.
“We’ve made some really significant strides,” Comer said. “I was telling [the seniors] how proud I am of them turning our program around again and getting us heading back in the right direction. There are a lot of positives coming out of there. We didn’t play as well as we wanted to tonight, but we’re still on the right track.”
Comer said they have a significant offseason of skill development to get to. They have to make sure they have the right people in the gym and make progress on how to approach the game.
“We’ve played 28-minute games this year, we’ve played some 27-minute games, and they’ve really never been enough,” Comer said. “It’s a 32-minute game for us. The margin of error has been much smaller for this team. We’re going to get a little bit better, we’ve got some nice guards coming [and] some other post players who will diversify our game a little bit in the offseason [and] we’ll come back and go again.”
After the dominating rout of East Rock, Strasburg (20-6) will now face sixth-seeded Page County in the regional semifinals Friday at home.
Smith said the key takeaways from Tuesday were the team’s defense and ability to box out, which they’ll need to do again to take down Page.
“What we did on defense, we need to keep doing [that] and improving on [it],” Smith said. “I think, on offense, we can be more patient and look for better looks. Other than that, I thought we had a good game.”
East Rockingham 3 6 15 13 — 37
Strasburg 13 12 14 12 — 51
EAST ROCKINGHAM (37) — Knorr 1 2-3 4, Sipe 2 0-0 6, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Foltz 3 0-0 6, Campbell 0 1-2 1, Custer 3 0-0 6, Lucas 0 0-0 0, Voight 1 0-0 2, Townsend 2 0-2 4, Herring 1 1-2 4, Douglas 0 0-0 0, Monger 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 2-9 37.
STRASBURG (51) — Stinnette 2 0-0 5, Hart 0 0-0 0, Kepler 0 0-0 0, Crabill 0 0-0 0, Hill 1 0-0 2, Smith 10 12-12 34, Gorrell 1 2-2 5, Hooser 0 0-0 0, Morgan 1 3-4 5, Polk 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 17-18 51.
3-Point Goals – East Rockingham 3 (Sipe, Herring), Strasburg 4 (Stinnette, Smith 2, Gorrell).
