STAUNTON — Standing outside the clubhouse at The Club at Ironwood, there was a sense of disappointment in Chase Snyder’s voice despite an abundance of praise being thrown upon him by his teammates and coaches.
The Wilson Memorial sophomore didn’t have his best day Monday, but that didn’t matter in the end.
Ultimately, the average score of his Shenandoah District match play this season was enough to earn him the title of Shenandoah District Player of the Year and even better, the Green Hornets won the team championship, too.
“You just have to keep practicing, keep a certain level of composure every day,” Snyder said. “You have to stay consistent with it. … It’s really big to stay composed. If you have a bad shot and let it bother you, it’s just going to dictate your entire round if you keep acting like that. All you start thinking about is that bad shot.”
As a result of the team win, Wilson (326) will advance to the Region 3C tournament alongside runner-up Staunton (342). Fort Defiance, meanwhile, finished third with a 347 but did not qualify as a team.
Riverheads and Buffalo Gap will prepare for the Region 1B tournament while Stuarts Draft will move on the 2B tournament at Heritage Oaks.
Snyder’s three-match average in Shenandoah District matches finished at a blistering 73.3 while teammate Conner Miller finished as the No. 2 ranked golfer in the league and Staunton’s John Elam placed third.
Individual qualifiers for the 3C tournament were Fort’s Isaac Marshall and Tyler Miller and Waynesboro’s Jackson Darden. The regional championship is set for Monday at 9 a.m. back at Ironwood.
“It’s incredible,” Wilson Memorial second-year head coach Trena McDaniel said. “I can’t say enough about my team and that cohesion that the team has and how close they are. They’re very tight-knit, and work hard together. They’re always striving to get to the next level. We had set this goal at the beginning of the season. We were going to do the best we could, put our best foot forward. That’s what we did. We just worked hard every single week and focused on those things we needed to improve on. As a team, this group was able to pick each other up. They’re just an awesome team. They really are. I’m very fortunate to have this group of kids.”
Wilson had the deepest roster in the league this season and it showed again on Monday as the course was covered in green and gold as members of the WMHS roster that weren’t playing came to support teammates.
Miller actually carded the best score of the day with a five-over-par 76 while Snyder finished with an 80.
“My bottom six or seven worked just as hard as my top six,” McDaniel said. “They all worked evenly to get better as a team. I think I’m more proud of that than anything. Man, this was something special here.”
Cooper Brandt, an all-state wrestler, carded an 83 for the Green Hornets while Grant Wright shot an 87.
For Staunton on Monday, Rob Spurlock shot an 80 while Elam carded an 86 and Ben Cason and Mac Carr each shot 88. Miller and Marshall both shot an 84 for Fort while Hank Thompson finished with an 87.
Other top performers included Darden (91), Stuarts Draft’s Hayden Parkulo (95), Riverheads’ Alex Nichols (96) and Tucker Harlow (99), Fort’s Garrett Simmons (92) and Gap’s Kasey Fitzgerald (98) and Dalton Coffey (99).
“We’re very competitive,” Snyder said. “We always want to beat each other, always want to be the best. I feel like that’s part of the reason for our success — we’re always trying to beat each other.”
With regionals less than a week away and being played on a familiar course, Snyder’s slight disappointment after Monday’s round quickly turned to optimism.
“I’m really excited because I didn’t do very well [Monday],” Snyder said. “I kind of want redemption and to feel good again.”
