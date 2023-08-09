Chase Snyder shot a one-over-par 72 as Wilson Memorial continued its hot start to the season with a win in a Shenandoah District golf match at Gypsy Hill Park on Monday.
It was the second consecutive victory for the Green Hornets in a regular-season district match to open up the season, scoring 312 as a team to coast to the victory.
Riverheads (349), Fort Defiance (351) and Staunton (364) followed behind the winners.
Leading the way for Wilson, in addition to Snyder, was Conner Miller with a five-over-par 76, while Grant Wright shot an 81 and Cooper Brandt finished with an 83 for the day. Despite not being a top-four score for his team, WMHS junior Eli Irving also was solid, carding a 92.
For the much-improved Gladiators, standout junior JP Crawford carded a team-best score of 74, and junior Alex Nichols shot an 83 and sophomore Tucker Harlow carded a 93.
The Indians were led by Rigdon Wright’s six-over-par 77 at the top of their scorecard, while junior Tyler Miller shot an 88 and junior multi-sport standout Isaac Marshall shot an 89.
Senior leader Rob Spurlock’s 80 led the way for the Storm on Monday in a fourth-place showing as a team, while classmate Buckley Cason also was solid with an 88 score.
Junior standout Jackson Darden was big-time once again for the Little Giants (375), who placed fifth, as he carded an 84 after earning medalist honors in his first match last week.
For the Bison (412), sophomore Dalton Coffey had a solid effort with a 91 on the day.
Stuarts Draft only had three scorers, with Haydon Parkulo leading the way with a 98.
