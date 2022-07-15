BROADWAY — He's never been the type to desire attention, often hidden behind the dugout fence throughout the game and operating behind the scenes most of the time.
That's why, while reflecting on his coaching journey at Broadway High School, Tim Turner laughed when he thought back to his first gig as a junior varsity volunteer assistant back in 2013 under previous coach Charlie Shepard.
“That was the best job I ever had," Turner said.
Turner eventually worked his way up, taking over as the JV head coach the next season and then getting the varsity head gig in 2016. Earlier this month, the well-respected Turner announced his resignation after seven seasons.
“Coach Turner has done things the right way," Gobblers athletic director Ryan Ritter told the Daily News-Record. "He respected the game, his opponents, the umpires and his student-athletes. Each stakeholder that I just mentioned has reached out to me to say what a great person [Turner] was since his resignation. [Turner] has impacted our program positively over the past seven years but more importantly, 20 years later, when he hears from his former players, he will truly understand the impact he had on his players.”
When Turner first took the job in 2016 his oldest son, Beau, was on the team. Then in 2018 and 2019, he coached his other son, Bryce, who currently plays for the Broadway Bruins in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
“It was very special getting to coach both of my sons at that level," said Tim Turner, who has spent this summer working as an assistant for the Bruins and said he's enjoyed it.
Under Turner, the Gobblers compiled a 76-48 record. The team won a Valley District regular-season and tournament title and made three trips to the Region 3C playoffs.
“I’ve been very blessed to have him as my dad and doubly blessed to have him as my coach," Bryce Turner said. "The leadership and lessons I learned from him in the dugout and at home shaped and continue to shape the person I am.”
It wasn't shocking to those who know Turner that the coach wanted to stay out of the spotlight in regards to his departure. The veteran coach never liked the spotlight.
Turner admitted he had a strong feeling before the start of this past spring season that it would be his last but didn't want to take attention away from his players. Instead, like he did most of his tenure, he passed the credit to them.
“At the beginning of this past season, I had started to think about the sacrifices that my family has made," Turner said. "With the groundwork we’ve laid and the coaching staff I have in place, now might be the right time to step aside and let some younger people take over the program. Hopefully, my replacement comes from someone on my staff. We can continue what we started."
The Gobblers quietly built themselves into one of the top teams in the Valley District under Turner, winning the tournament title back in 2019 and then capturing the regular-season title during a condensed season in 2021.
Despite never reaching the state tournament, Broadway gained the respect of its competition. More importantly, it gained the support of a community that loves the sport.
“That’s a byproduct of the intensity in our community for baseball," Turner said. "We have parents in our community that guide these kids through Little League and travel programs and it’s what comes to us. Unlike the next level, where you can go out and recruit, we get what we get. So, we’re at the mercy of what the community gives us and we try to work very closely with those teams as one. We know the better they are, when they get to us, we’re successful."
Ritter said the position has already been posted and he's interested to see who applies, noting that he expects a solid pool of candidates based on the recent success of the team.
“A successful candidate not only knows the fundamentals of the game but is able to relate to our student-athletes," Ritter said. "Baseball is huge in our community and our students and their families sacrifice a lot. With that being said, a successful coach will help our young men to understand more than just baseball but life skills. The baseball diamond is an extension of the classroom.”
Landen Stuhlmiller, a 2022 BHS graduate and four-year starter for the Gobblers, said he was appreciative of the support that Turner gave him since he first arrived.
As a baby-faced freshman back in 2019, Turner approached Stuhlmiller and told him he thought he could play at the varsity level immediately. Sure enough, he did just that.
"Coach Turner wasn't only a great coach, he was a great friend when you needed something," Stuhlmiller said. "He was willing to help, no matter the situation He definitely made my high school baseball career a memorable one.”
Turner's hands-off approach worked with his players. He let his assistants do a lot of the on-the-field work and he was often seen in the dugout or along the dirt, giving advice and occasional pep talks when his players needed it most.
"I think Coach Turner is a great person to be around," former Broadway outfielder Ryan Martin said. "It's due to his willingness to give great advice on things with baseball and the real world whenever you might need it. He's very supportive and will have your back through anything."
Bryce Suters, one of the area's best players in recent years and an outfielder at James Madison, was often seen as a turning point for the Broadway program in recent years.
But Suters will be the first to tell you that he wouldn't be with the Dukes and experiencing the success he is at the Division I level without the lifelong support of Turner.
"Just being able to play for a guy like that, that truly cares about you and the program itself, was a really cool experience," Suters said. "I can't thank [Turner] enough for always believing in me and what he has done for our program and Broadway over the years he has coached.”
From the moment he took over the baseball program at Broadway, Turner said he wanted to do it the right way.
That didn't mean winning games on the field or making deep runs each postseason, it meant building a program that would attract the top athletes in the school and show open arms to any student that would show interest in playing.
"We created an atmosphere and program that welcomed any kid in that school to play," Turner said. "We wanted to set an example for all the kids in the community, the younger kids that were baseball players. We wanted that to be a destination for them when they got to high school, wanted them to be proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
For Turner, despite all the accolades and success that his team achieved under him, he never sought attention.
Laying low is how Turner has operated during his time as the Broadway head coach. And now, it's how he'll depart.
"Nothing makes me happier than seeing my players, my assistant coaches successful and being happy," Turner said. "Truthfully, man, that's all that really matters to me."
