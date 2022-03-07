Joey Soltis has officially resigned as the head football and wrestling coach at Page County High School, according to Panthers first-year athletic director Bill Simmons.
Simmons said Soltis “has been given the opportunity to take a different direction in his career and also focus more greatly on his family” in a press release sent out to local media on Monday.
During his nine-year tenure on the sidelines, despite just a 28-69 overall record to show for it, the Page football program went from a laughing stock to an annual playoff contender over the past three seasons.
The Panthers reached the playoffs in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020. The 2019 postseason appearance marked the first since 1993 for Page County.
During the 2020 season, which actually took place in the spring of 2021 under the Virginia High School League’s adjusted COVID-19 guidelines, Page defeated rival Luray for the first time since 2007.
Soltis also helped create and develop the PCHS wrestling program in 2017. The Panthers sent two wrestlers to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament last month at the Salem Civic Center and had one district champion.
“We are deeply grateful and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Simmons said.
A search for Soltis’ replacement will begin immediately, Simmons said, noting that he’ll meet with staff, administrators and players to get a clearer vision of the program and the type of candidate they seek.
“Be assured that throughout every step of this process, it will be this office’s priority to find a candidate that will lead Panthers football in a way reflective of the deeply held traditions of Page County High School and will ensure that the spirit of the Panther lives on,” Simmons' statement concluded.
