PENN LAIRD — One by one, each Staunton batter was sat down and sent to the visiting dugout.
By the time Spotswood got through its 10-0 win, which was declared a victory after five innings due to the Virginia High School League's run rule, sophomore pitcher Taelor Ware had accomplished something that hasn't been done often — if ever — in Penn Laird.
“Definitely, at least for us, that was the first time I’ve seen that," Brooke Hensley said before recalling the Trailblazers' 12-0 loss to Rustburg and standout pitcher Edgen Bigham in the Region 3C semifinals a year ago. "We’ve had it done to us down in Rustburg last year. That was an amazing performance from her. We weren’t able to touch her and I’m sure that’s how Staunton felt the other night.”
Bigham, a University of Virginia commit, one-hit Spotswood in that regional semifinal victory a year ago and left the Trailblazers looking lost at the plate.
That's exactly what Ware, a sophomore, did to the Storm in last week's season-opening win.
“I honestly didn’t even realize it until after the game," said Ware, who finished with 15 strikeouts and just three walks. "When I play, I’m in the zone. I don’t think about anything other than playing. But, after the game, it was really special because I’ve been working hard all offseason to have that type of game.”
Staunton not only failed to get a single hit, but didn't even put the ball in play. The Storm's only appearances past home plate came from the trio of walks.
“Taelor is one of those kids," Hensley said. "She’s constantly working to get better, working throughout the offseason. She just wants to be the best of her potential. She was amazing the other night. She was grooving it pretty well.”
A year ago, Ware contributed mostly as a third baseman for the Trailblazers with senior Kaitlyn Fletcher, who is now at Eastern Mennonite University, emerging as a big-time option in the circle. Slowly, Ware saw what it took to be successful.
“Missing Katie has been difficult because she was a big leader on our team, but I just need to find my confidence and that game really helped me find my confidence," Ware said. "I think I’m getting there, learning how to step up.”
With Fletcher now gone, along with a couple other key seniors, Ware knew she'd take on a major role increase this year, especially when it came to pitching.
“She’s still a quiet kid, but she leads by example," Hensley said of her sophomore standout. "She’s young, but she provides a lot of leadership by example. She’s stepping it up for us. She’s been working to get better and I know she’s increased her speed and has more movement as well.”
Ware has been around the game since she was a kid and earned recognition at the middle-school level as an up-and-comer that would be in this spot one day.
Now that she's in it, Ware said she's ready to embrace the moment.
“Softball is my life," Ware said. "I work for softball all the time. It’s honestly been everything to me. I just love softball so much. I’m hoping my confidence will help me step up for the team and gives me more confidence against the Valley District teams. I really want to lead us to a championship."
As each batter went down swinging last week, Ware didn't realize what was happening or just how special of a season-opening performance she was putting on.
But now, as the Trailblazers prepare to take on Staunton for a second time Tuesday before heading into the rest of their non-district schedule, the soft-spoken sophomore said she's hopeful she can build off of it and sustain the momentum.
“I was definitely fired up," Ware said with a laugh. "This was my year to step up and take that leadership role and I was so excited. I was ready.”
