It's been almost two weeks since area wrestlers hit the mat the Region 3C championships in Fishersville.
Since that day, which saw a number of locals bring home individual regional titles and host Wilson Memorial earn a co-championship as a team with Liberty Christian Academy, the focus has turned toward one thing.
“We are looking forward to going to Salem," Green Hornets coach Chris Robinson said succinctly.
Wrestlers from all over the state arrived in Salem on Thursday to prepare for this weekend's Virginia High School League Class 1, 2 and 3 state championships at the Salem Civic Center today and Saturday. The Class 4, 5 and 6 championships will take place the same days at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
“I hope they are most looking forward to the opportunity to compete for a state title," Turner Ashby coach Marshall Smiley said. "The most opportunities you get to compete at the start tournament is four and the average for most kids is two. Don't take the opportunity for granted or be satisfied that you are there."
Turner Ashby heavyweight Jessie Knight, now wrestling at the University of Virginia, was the last state champion from the city/county but there are a number of wrestlers with a chance at earning one this year.
Coaches from around the area, unsurprisingly, said they aren't asking wrestlers to change a lot with their technique at this point in the year. Instead, it is just finding small ways to improve with what they do well.
“The kids that qualified did a great job at the region meet and have made big improvements throughout the year," Broadway coach Brian Phillips said. "However, each of the wrestlers also had at least a few situations come up that cost them valuable points at the region meet. Most of these things were minor technical issues, but some of the problems were match awareness issues due to lack of experience. Regardless, I think if presented with similar situations, the wrestlers will be more likely to have a better outcome at the state meet.”
Phillips and the Gobblers are looking to use this year's state tournament as a learning experience. Broadway has a young roster with several wrestlers experiencing the moment for the first time in their careers.
"Win or lose, I would like each wrestler to think about what they need to do to improve," Phillips said. "Sometimes this might be a minor change that can be implemented in the next match and sometimes it will be a long-term adjustment that can be improved upon during the off-season or even a starting point for the beginning of next season. Hopefully, applying this same mindset to the environment will also allow them to enjoy the experience while staying focused on all the little things that can be a distraction.”
Wilson Memorial, which has won regionals two years in a row, is sending eight total wrestlers to the VHSL Class 3 tournament in Cooper Brandt (106), Braeden McDaniel (126), Brayden Estes (132), Brian Habel (138), CJ Robinson (170), Noah Campbell (182), Trevor Calvert (195) and Kyle Wingfield (220).
“We have spent time the last two weeks polishing our technique," Chris Robinson said. "We have also spent time finding alternative ways to compete and have fun. We have lightened the mood in our practice room."
Broadway is sending Jessie Miller (120), Feodor Dronov (132), Jackson Wells (160), Drake Garrison (170) and Aidan Wimer (182) while Valley District rival Turner Ashby is sending Bryce Farley (106), Kyle Brown (113), Hunter Blosser (120), Jay Bowman (126), Nate Wilkins (132), Wyatt Haskell (152) and Kevin Knight (220).
“We put a big emphasis on mentality and confidence," Smiley said earlier this week about the Knights. "All the wrestling stuff is done and the athletes are in great shape. It's just time to believe and perform."
Fort Defiance, meanwhile, will send Wyatt Fitzgerald (113), Landon Yoder (126), Alec McLaren (138), Coy Brown (152), Aaron Bailey (195) and Jesse Cook (285) to the Class 3 tournament. Waynesboro will send four wrestlers, Rockbridge County is sending three and Spotswood is sending senior Josh Hartman (145).
"I'm looking at all the other important parts of success, emotion, grit, and mentality," Indians coach Gary Kinzer said. "They've already adopted a personal technique repertoire to be successful. We're making sure the rest of their game is up to par. I don't need to tell them anything. We're all smiles in the auxiliary gym."
In the Class 2 championships, East Rockingham's Timothy Kartyshev (126) and Kristian Hearn (132) along with Page County's Andrew Martin (170) and Jordan Hedrick (285) will compete. Central, Strasburg, Clarke County, Stuarts Draft and Mountain View are among the other schools in that classification. Riverheads and Buffalo Gap, meanwhile, are both considered serious contenders for the team title in the Class 1 tournament.
"I want our kids to relax and enjoy the experience of their first state tournament," Panthers coach Joey Soltis said. "And I want them to understand that once they step on the mat, anything can happen."
This weekend's state competition brings one final return to the mat for many area wrestlers and a chance at putting themselves in elite conversation when it comes to the history of the sport in the area.
But for all the hype and excitement surrounding the experience, there are still matches to be wrestled.
"It's another event and the last step in going to win a state title," Smiley said about the focus he wants his wrestlers to have. "You are one of 16 other wrestlers that have the opportunity to compete for that title. Believe that you can beat anyone and take it one match at a time. Complete focus on preparing to win and wrestling their best is where we want them. You're competing at the state tournament. It's going to be a fun and a great moment. Just don't lose focus on showing up and wrestling at your absolute best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.