BROADWAY — Broadway got all the runs it needed in one inning and then relied on strong pitching en route to a 3-1 win over Harrisonburg in Valley District baseball on Friday.
After the Gobblers' offense scored three runs in the bottom of the second, Drew Spiggle kept the Streaks in check and went the distance to ensure the victory on a warm, sunny and near perfect evening in the city/county matchup.
The junior right-hander pointed to the mental side of pitching as the key to his success.
"Confidence, that's been my biggest issue," said Spiggle, who struck out nine, walked two and scattered four hits. "I haven't gone into games feeling I can do the best I can but I've switched that up and just trying to control the things I can control."
Harrisonburg threatened to get on the board first in the top of the second. Base hits by center fielder Dylan Burnette and left fielder Drew Bowman put runners on first and second with just one out. A sacrifice fly by pitcher Evan Bert moved the runners over but Spiggle got a strikeout to end the threat and the inning.
The Gobblers scored all of their runs in the bottom of the second. Left fielder Hunter Deavers led off with a single, stole second and third and then scored his team's first run on a double steal. Second baseman Ben Hutcheson walked and then scored on designated hitter Noah Hertzler's single on the right field line. Hertzler scored on shortstop Christian River's single to make it 3-0.
The Streaks looked like they may have something going in the sixth. Bert singled and catcher Josh Engle walked before first baseman James Vance had a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third. Right fielder Miguel Fajardo-Luis's groundout scored Bert and made it 3-1. Spiggle got another strikeout to end the inning.
"I switch up the way I pitch, throw strikes and get outs the best way I can," Spiggle said about his strategy when runners were on second and third.
Harrisonburg got a strong effort on the mound from Bert, who struck out nine, walked two and allowed six hits.
"Evan threw his but off," Blue Streak coach Kevin Tysinger said of his junior right-hander. "We needed a couple of hits early to go our way. If we would have had a couple more bloops, we would have been back in it but that's the way the game goes. Some of our guys were frustrated but I told them just keep hitting the ball and eventually it will drop. Overall, it was a really good ballgame. I thought Spiggle did a really good job. He was composed and his body language looked good all night."
Four different players had one hit each for the Streaks (2-7, 0-4 Valley), who host Handley on Monday.
"We look forward to getting right back after it," said Tysinger, whose team will look to snap a five-game skid.
Six different players had a hit apiece and it was the second straight win for Broadway (9-3, 2-2), which travels to Rockbridge County on Tuesday and to Spotswood on Friday in district matchups next week.
"We like to win on Friday nights and Harrisonburg is a good team and a rival for Broadway," Gobblers' coach Tim Turner said. "[Bert] is an upper-level pitcher and we prepared for him coming into this game. He did a nice job, but I was proud of our kids for being disciplined at the plate and doing the little things to get some runs across the plate. We really saw Drew tonight and if we can get him every night, we can win a lot of ball games when he is on the mound."
Harrisonburg 000 001 0 — 1 2 0
Broadway 030 000 x — 3 6 3
Bert and G. Vance. Spiggle and Crider. W — Spiggle. L — Bert.
