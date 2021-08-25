PENN LAIRD — From the start, a rebuild was expected for Spotswood.
As the Trailblazers went through historical runs in both 2018 and 2019 with rosters loaded with upperclassmen, a drop-off afterward was inevitable.
That fall happened in the condensed season this past spring as Spotswood won just one game, but the Trailblazers may make a rise to the top quickly.
“It’s been good," Spotswood sixth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. "I thought we did some things well in the scrimmage. Obviously, as you come away from there, you find things to work on as well. But, overall, we looked a whole lot better than I thought we’d look at the beginning of the year."
The Trailblazers are the youngest team in the Valley District this season and Shifflett has acknowledged they may take some lumps before they get better.
But the veteran coach also said he's liked the effort he's season in preseason practices and scrimmages and that it's possible Spotswood is ahead of the curve.
“I hope so," Shifflett said, with a laugh. "It’s hard, with football, to start and stop because there’s so much. We haven’t even got to a game yet, so they’re not even in full condition yet. You can run and practice all you want, but there’s nothing like playing 90 to 100 plays in a football game where you’re expected to go all out. We’ve pushed our kids the best we can.”
There's plenty of question marks across the board for the Trailblazers, but seniors Dillon Taylor Jr. and Tyler Gaylor will both be relied upon heavily.
One pleasant surprise, however, has been the emergence of a senior running back who Shifflett says now appears primed for a big-time season.
"Tre Holsapple played really well. He’s probably one of the bright spots we’ve seen," Shifflett said. "He’s got some speed, can make some plays in the open field. That was refreshing to see because it’s something we were missing from last year.”
As Spotswood prepares for its season, wins and losses aren't being discussed.
Instead, the Trailblazers have focused on improving with their youngsters and slowly building the program back into one of the area's best.
"As long as our kids continue to work and get better every day, that’s all we can ask of them," Shifflett said. "They’ve been doing things the right way and that’s really refreshing for us.”
Spotswood opens its season against East Rockingham at home Friday at 7 p.m.
