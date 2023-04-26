PENN LAIRD — Spotswood put on a clinic.
The Trailblazers rebounded from their most recent loss to E.C. Glass — which snapped a seven-match win streak — by cruising to their sixth blank of the season, defeating rival Turner Ashby 9-0 in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
Spotswood head coach Reid Laughlin said he was pleased to see his team rebound after a difficult loss last Friday.
“We got beat in a heartbreaker Friday,” Laughlin said. “I was extremely pleased with our resilience after a heartbreaking loss against a state powerhouse like E.C. Glass.”
Spotswood’s Jackson Knight took down Levi Waldeich 8-1 in singles, while Nathan Lees defeated TA’s Carter Alley 8-1. Knight teamed with Cameron Cooley to win 8-0 in doubles.
Lees teamed with Max Gass in doubles for an 8-0 win. Gass prevailed over Brandon Puffenbarger 8-0 in singles.
Laughlin said Gass stood out to him Tuesday, noting he’s undefeated as the No. 4 seed. He described Gass as a hard-working player who’s a gritty competitor.
Cooley was victorious over Caleb Landes 8-0. Spotswood’s Ryland Wade earned an 8-2 win over Mason Nesselrodt, while Drew Wiley took care of TA’s Tucker Bowman 8-5.
Wade and Wiley went on to grab an 8-2 doubles win to close out the decisive team victory — the eighth in nine matches.
It was a rough outing for Grant Disharoon and company, but the TA head coach always tries to take positives away — win or lose — to keep his team’s spirit up and did so again.
“We debrief every match,” Disharoon said. “We talk about the match, what went well, what didn’t go well, then we eat together, laugh together, and move on to the next match. … I told the guys going into that match that I don’t really care what the score is, what I care about is playing their best and that we walk away knowing we did against a great team.”
One of the highlights from Tuesday for Disharoon was Bowman, whose No. 6 singles match was a tight one.
“The fight in that match was incredible,” Disharoon said. “He had both teams watching him close. It could’ve gone either way. … I’d rather play a difficult team and lose than play easier teams and win, because I just think you learn more.”
The Knights (7-5, 2-3 Valley) traveled to Rockbridge County Wednesday for a Valley District battle, while the Blazers (9-3, 5-0 Valley) host John Handley in non-district play Thursday.
Laughlin believes his team continues improving daily and is buying into what they want to accomplish.
“They’re humble, yet confident,” Laughlin said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the rest of the season progresses. Even though it’s going to be a very difficult month ahead of us, if we keep progressing, I’m excited about our chances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.