There's an expectation when you wear the Spotswood uniform.
Since entering as freshmen in 2018, the current SHS senior cheerleaders have done one thing on a consistent basis year after year — win district titles.
“The kids that we have now, my seniors, were freshmen the first year we won districts and went to regionals and states," Trailblazers coach Bridget Smith said. "All of the kids we have, have been on a team that has won districts. That’s their goal every year. They don’t want anything less. They want to win.”
Spotswood won its fourth straight Valley District cheer championship on Thursday in front of a solid crowd at Harrisonburg High School.
The district competition was broken up into two meets, with the total combined score being combined for the final tally. The Trailblazers finished first, followed by Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby and Broadway.
“I think, last week, we gave our all and did the best we could," Spotswood senior Bryna Roderick said. "This week, we didn’t hit a perfect routine but we showed what we had to show and still gave our best. We got a win we deserve.”
The Trailblazers, Wildcats and Knights will all advance to the Region 3C meet.
Broadway performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Broadway performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Turner Ashby performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Turner Ashby runs out onto the floor at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Turner Ashby performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Turner Ashby performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Turner Ashby performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Harrisonburg runs out onto the floor at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Harrisonburg starts their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Harrisonburg performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Harrisonburg performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Harrisonburg performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Harrisonburg performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Harrisonburg celebrates after performing their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Spotswood runs out onto the floor before performing their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Spotswood performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Spotswood performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Valley District Cheer
Spotswood performs their routine at the Valley District Mini.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
The Blue Streaks, meanwhile, will move on to the Region 5D competition.
“There’s always room for growth," SHS senior Laurel Robinson said. "We can always get better.”
Spotswood's score of 256.5 last week wasn't matched on Thursday, but they still finished with a solid score of 228.5 for a total of 485. Harrisonburg scored a total of 453.5 with its best performance coming Thursday while Rockbridge County scored a 406.5, Turner Ashby finished with a 364 and Broadway was at 329.
"We're going to continue to add skills and get better before regionals" SHS senior Eleazor Epinosa-Leal said. "We can do all of that. We're just excited."
Spotswood's Vivian Grayson, Grace Good, Camila Washington, Bryna Roderick and Leia Ingram, Harrisonburg's Timberlyn Moore, Jadyn Carter, Ashlyn Sattva and Legacy Wright, Rockbridge County's Kinsie Ellis, Marcella Wallin and Madisyn Trout, Turner Ashby's Alexa Knight and Lilliana Hernandez and Broadway's Jordan Driver were all named to the All-Valley District first team after the meet.
The Trailblazers' Kendall Simmons, Halle Koogler and Laurel Robinson, Harrisonburg's Maya Sarco, Lizzy Gotay-Dolmo and Thina Cedeno Homs, Rockbridge's Addisyn Clark, Emily Humphreys and Cameron Terry, TA's Allee Coffman, Esther Sarco and Kate Jones and Broadway's Angely Hernandez, Autumn Fulk and Taylor Boner earned second-team honors.
“Around midseason, they started to gain confidence and have a clean routine and their execution was just 10 times better than when we started," Smith said. "They’ve definitely cleaned up their routine. Now, we’re just trying to make stunts more difficult.”
And the current senior class hopes it continues — even after they're gone.
“We definitely don’t want to let the [former cheerleaders] down," Trailblazers senior Halle Koogler said. "As we keep winning, we want the younger girls to see the same thing.”
