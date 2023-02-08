PENN LAIRD — It was Academic Night for Spotswood boys basketball in its game against rival Turner Ashby on Tuesday in Penn Laird.
Trailblazers head coach Chad Edwards gave the start to five players with the team's highest grade point averages. The brains, combined with the team speed, were lethal as Spotswood rolled past the Knights 79-46 in Valley District action as the regular season quickly comes to a close.
"I got that from my coach at Bridgewater, Bill Leatherman," Edwards said of the academic night his team observes each season. "One year when I played, we didn't have any seniors so he did that and told us in coaching class that if we ever became head coaches, we should do it too."
Spotswood opened the game on an 11-3 run and ended the first quarter on a 10-0 streak to take a 27-10 lead. The Trailblazers' press wreaked havoc on the Knights all evening as turnovers led to easy baskets and a 48-22 margin at intermission, taking the suspense out of this one early.
Nine Spotswood players hit the scoring column, with three sophomores leading the way. Cam Pacheco had a game-high 26 points, while Tyler Sprague and Ty Barnes added 14 apiece. Juniors Jackson Li and Parker Webb added eight each.
"I'm really proud of Cam," Edwards said. "At 15 years old, he has really become a leader, he values defense and he makes the extra pass."
Freshman Solomon Shifflett led the Knights with 19 points and two blocked shots, Brad Mosely added 10 points, and sophomore guard Beau Baylor had five points and six rebounds in TA's fourth straight loss.
It was Shifflett's second game back from an early season wrist injury.
"I was really proud of Solomon, his composure and he provided us with a lot of offense," second-year TA coach Clay Harris said. "I'm really excited for his future."
The young Knights have just one senior guard, Grayson Smith.
"They are a good team, and we knew that we would get pressed," Harris continued. "When [Spotswood] speeds up, it creates a lot of turnovers. I'm proud of our guys as they fought and we continue to improve."
The win was the ninth straight for Spotswood, peaking at the right time.
"One of the best things about coaching at Spotswood is that we have a lot of talented kids who put a lot of time into basketball," Edwards said. "That showed tonight with the kids off the bench playing well and continuing to get better."
Both teams are back in action on Thursday as TA (4-17, 0-8 Valley) heads to non-district opponent Wilson Memorial for its final regular season game, while Spotswood (19-2, 7-0 Valley), now on a nine-game winning streak, entertains Broadway at home.
"We've got to get healthy and continue to execute on both sides of the ball," said Edwards, whose team will play in the Valley District plus-one championship game next Tuesday but has clinched the regular-season title for a remarkable 11th straight season and is on track to be the top seed in the region. "We've just got to continue to get better."
